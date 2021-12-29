BC-Entries Sunland Park

Sunland Park Entries, Tuesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$9,200, mdn cl $8,000-$8,000, 4YO up, 5½f.

Jazzie Dream123Smoken Houdini124
U S N Caden123Hunky Dunn123
Glendora Minecat123Elusive Accounting124

2nd_$21,500, cl $12,500-$12,500, 4YO up, 6f.

Franks Dehere124Charlie Comanch124
Flying Falcon124Desert Danger124
Courage N Order124Diabolical Ruler124
Hesa Prospector124

3rd_$9,200, mdn cl $8,000-$8,000, 4YO up, 5½f.

Silvers Bling123Orgullo Mio123
Fantasy Suite124Tab Me Out123
Seeulatergator123Whiskey Therapy118
Color Me Gone123

4th_$9,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 4YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Disputed123Blue Boy Who123
Divine Favor123Sharpshootingeorge123
Gorky Park123McThanks123
Latigo Rio123

5th_$10,600, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO F, 5½f.

Princess Sugeith116Diamond Onthe Toe121
Crimson T.121D T R Debutante121
Bottomsupbelle121Kate's Warrior121
Way Rite121Nicole's Tales121
Es Is I Like It121

6th_$22,600, alc opt cl, 4YO up, 6½f.

Big Mac Daddy123Feel the Berning123
Fabozzi124Goddard123
Please the Court124Sky Jumper124
Sunscreen124

7th_$10,100, cl $6,250-$6,250, 4YO up F&M, 6½f.

Nobody Knows Who124Cityonthenile124
Blue Xchange123Wages124
Vanna123Stormy World124
Suzy Q124McCirca124

8th_$42,800, alc, 4YO up, 6½f.

Storm Bayou124Strawberry Whisky124
On a Warpath124Evacuee124
Jet N G124Diabolical Gator124
West Dawn124

9th_$13,100, cl $5,000-$5,000, 4YO up, 1mi.

Kick It123Tucker D123
Scotty Who123McOro123
Dom Strait123G M Gage123
Aztec Emperor123Stryder123
Happy Forty Eight123

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you