BC-Entries Tampa Bay Downs
Tampa Bay Downs Entries, Saturday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$13,500, cl $8,000-$8,000, 4YO up, 5½f.
|Poseiden
|118
|Running Violence
|122
|Timewon'tletmego
|118
|Imtakinittothebank
|118
|Papa Luke
|118
|Peluchin Chin
|122
|Blasphemy
|118
2nd_$12,500, mdn cl $10,000-$8,000, 4YO up, 7f.
|Jack Rabbit Quick
|122
|Heaven's Tale
|122
|Private Code
|120
|Johnnie Got Jets
|122
|Nona Rac
|112
|Ali Owns the Fight
|120
|Ral Copperheadroad
|122
|Mercedes Joe
|122
3rd_$16,500, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO, 6f.
|Jupiter Rain
|120
|Tripulante
|120
|Hammer D
|120
|Runaway Tom
|120
|Knight Ofthe Crown
|120
|Valiant Mr.
|120
|Nantasket Beach
|120
|Tap First
|120
4th_$26,500, alc opt cl, 3YO F, 1 1/16mi.
|Myfavoritedaughter
|118
|Roughly a Diamond
|118
|Lily's Lead
|118
|Sweet Laura
|118
|Vandalia
|120
|Mirth 'n Merriment
|118
|Mining Chrome
|118
|Hatari
|118
5th_$15,500, cl $6,250-$6,250, 4YO up, 6f.
|Cliffy
|118
|Cort'n Asong
|118
|Nick the Cardshark
|118
|Blame Bishop
|111
|Prepare for Glory
|122
|Old Timer's Day
|118
|Killeen
|118
6th_$26,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 1 1/16mi.
|Finery
|120
|Ribaldry
|120
|Strong Embrace
|120
|Ojeleye
|120
|Wingspun
|120
|Electorate
|120
|Luna Antonia
|120
|Afraid Not
|120
|Miss Sugar Hill
|120
|Nana Fanny
|120
|Xcaret
|120
|Ave Fenix
|120
|Cornice Traverse
|120
7th_$19,000, , 4YO up F&M, 6f.
|Bion Magic
|119
|Shall Return
|119
|Miss Liana
|119
|Probably Grace
|119
|She Dazzle
|119
|Lady Jean
|119
|Suzie'ssteppinout
|119
8th_$22,000, st hcp, 4YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Vip Nation
|122
|Maries Melody
|115
|Promise Me
|115
|Play That Tone
|113
|Take Me as I Am
|116
|C'Est Mardi
|117
|Tiebreak
|115
|Giveitsomewellie
|114
|Pugilist
|119
9th_$27,000, alc opt cl, 4YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Dream Keeper
|122
|Mystic Link
|122
|Fortunate Friends
|120
|Allen
|120
|Guinessey
|122
|Corrado
|120
|Curlin's Thrill
|120
10th_$22,000, st hcp, 4YO up, 1mi.
|Motataabeq
|114
|Soberano
|114
|Clemson Tiger
|116
|Dazzling Truths
|119
|Sandy Lane Kitten
|117
|Thank You Ricketts
|114
|Fly Fly Away
|116
|Skippy's Strike
|116
|Bird's Eye View
|118
|General
|113
|Atreyu
|117
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.