BC-Entries Tampa Bay Downs

Tampa Bay Downs Entries, Saturday

By The Associated Press

1st_$13,500, cl $8,000-$8,000, 4YO up, 5½f.

Poseiden118Running Violence122
Timewon'tletmego118Imtakinittothebank118
Papa Luke118Peluchin Chin122
Blasphemy118

2nd_$12,500, mdn cl $10,000-$8,000, 4YO up, 7f.

Jack Rabbit Quick122Heaven's Tale122
Private Code120Johnnie Got Jets122
Nona Rac112Ali Owns the Fight120
Ral Copperheadroad122Mercedes Joe122

3rd_$16,500, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO, 6f.

Jupiter Rain120Tripulante120
Hammer D120Runaway Tom120
Knight Ofthe Crown120Valiant Mr.120
Nantasket Beach120Tap First120

4th_$26,500, alc opt cl, 3YO F, 1 1/16mi.

Myfavoritedaughter118Roughly a Diamond118
Lily's Lead118Sweet Laura118
Vandalia120Mirth 'n Merriment118
Mining Chrome118Hatari118

5th_$15,500, cl $6,250-$6,250, 4YO up, 6f.

Cliffy118Cort'n Asong118
Nick the Cardshark118Blame Bishop111
Prepare for Glory122Old Timer's Day118
Killeen118

6th_$26,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 1 1/16mi.

Finery120Ribaldry120
Strong Embrace120Ojeleye120
Wingspun120Electorate120
Luna Antonia120Afraid Not120
Miss Sugar Hill120Nana Fanny120
Xcaret120Ave Fenix120
Cornice Traverse120

7th_$19,000, , 4YO up F&M, 6f.

Bion Magic119Shall Return119
Miss Liana119Probably Grace119
She Dazzle119Lady Jean119
Suzie'ssteppinout119

8th_$22,000, st hcp, 4YO up F&M, 1mi.

Vip Nation122Maries Melody115
Promise Me115Play That Tone113
Take Me as I Am116C'Est Mardi117
Tiebreak115Giveitsomewellie114
Pugilist119

9th_$27,000, alc opt cl, 4YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Dream Keeper122Mystic Link122
Fortunate Friends120Allen120
Guinessey122Corrado120
Curlin's Thrill120

10th_$22,000, st hcp, 4YO up, 1mi.

Motataabeq114Soberano114
Clemson Tiger116Dazzling Truths119
Sandy Lane Kitten117Thank You Ricketts114
Fly Fly Away116Skippy's Strike116
Bird's Eye View118General113
Atreyu117

