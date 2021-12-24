BC-Entries Tampa Bay Downs

Tampa Bay Downs Entries, Wednesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Lets Race Ladys122Tee Up122
Miss Miami122Distinctly Blue122
Glory Roll122U Know I B Lion122
Jima's Gold122

2nd_$13,500, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Maricopa122Catirusia118
Miss Margaret Ann120Peaceful Way118
Lets Take It Izzy118Bad Pay120
Mangrove Mamma118

3rd_$14,500, mdn cl $16,000-$16,000, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi.

Mia Rosa119Dolcisima119
A Touch of Spadget119Real Good Vybz119
Magic Mikaela119Tiznowmorning119
Starship Precious119Summer Helper119
Tipharah112Lluvia119

4th_$14,500, mdn cl $16,000-$16,000, 2YO, 6f.

Regal Holiday119Pellegrini119
Thejigisup119Swiftwish119
Payito119Broadway Ruckus119
Its Over119Chapel of Dreams119

5th_$18,100, wvr cl, 3YO up, 1mi.

Tapsasional118Magical Adventure118
Reiner118Cuz118
Shaldag120Spiritual King121
Emphasize118Into Paradise118
Feisty Kitten121

6th_$13,500, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Khozando118Pharaoh Fancy Pant121
Striking It Lucky121Skillful121
Mr. Einstein120Super Edgar121
Sunny Saint121Skydiving121

7th_$18,100, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Tudox Roadster118Unexplainable121
Quality too Spare121Mystic Dreams118
Dontmesswithtess118Irazu118
Take to the Skies121Sayoh111
Renninas Rose121Sara Mia118

8th_$12,500, mdn cl $10,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

Thawed119Lady Paynter121
Prominent Henny119Pass the Salsa119
Estilo Elegante111May Beau121
Lying Karen112American Empress121
Syllabus124Upper Speed Ds121

9th_$27,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5f.

Jura120Jama Dillon120
Abe Honestly118Straightoutadutton120
Highly Noted118Fox Rox120
Our Destiny120Kona Kai117
Bee by the Sea120Commodore Barry120

