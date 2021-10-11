BC-Entries Thistledown

Thistledown Entries, Wednesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$11,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Chargaree119Cascabria114
Jilly From Jersey119Cool Iris119
Flat Out Super121Black Butte123

2nd_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Halo and Lace115Somewhere Up North119
Granite Candy119War Cat119
Secret Sarah115Indy Princess Koko119
Saved At the Wire115

3rd_$22,900, , 3YO up, 5f.

Nevans114Show Sliding Home119
The Man Can121Hugh Are You121
Nick Can Fix123Cat Heat114
Classic Mo119

Scratched_Private Drive.

4th_$16,600, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Ohio Storm119High Cupper119
Grazia Who119My Pink Baby Bird119
Easter Pride121a-Wafflesorpancakes123
a-Persevering Honor123A Fabulous Kiss119
Hoos Taking Charge119

a-Coupled.

5th_$25,500, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 1mi 70yd.

Assumption115Stay Thirsty Amigo121
Lake Nakuru119a-Comply115
Pompey's Rule110War Cross123
a-Breezy Money123Exonerated Prez115
Galtero115

a-Coupled.

6th_$23,600, st alc, 3YO up, 6f.

Blacktieandtux119Totellyouthetruth119
Powers Out119a-Crazycantberighted119
Riding in the Wind119Mannford119
a-Ol' L B119Into the Out119

a-Coupled.

7th_$33,300, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 1mi.

Split My Britches119Volume of Trust114
Pinot Envy119Dial Mr Prospector119
Color Coded117Kettle King115
One Crazy Ride119Something Sacred119
Knightofmichael116Star Rules116

8th_$31,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi.

Brilliantbenny123Leroyisalagniappe119
The Gospel of Mark123Happy Takeover123
Flat Out of Credit119Samurai Way119
Western Hope114Danes Chord119
Getoutoftheharem116

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you