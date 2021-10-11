BC-Entries Thistledown
Thistledown Entries, Wednesday
1st_$11,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Chargaree
|119
|Cascabria
|114
|Jilly From Jersey
|119
|Cool Iris
|119
|Flat Out Super
|121
|Black Butte
|123
2nd_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Halo and Lace
|115
|Somewhere Up North
|119
|Granite Candy
|119
|War Cat
|119
|Secret Sarah
|115
|Indy Princess Koko
|119
|Saved At the Wire
|115
3rd_$22,900, , 3YO up, 5f.
|Nevans
|114
|Show Sliding Home
|119
|The Man Can
|121
|Hugh Are You
|121
|Nick Can Fix
|123
|Cat Heat
|114
|Classic Mo
|119
Scratched_Private Drive.
4th_$16,600, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Ohio Storm
|119
|High Cupper
|119
|Grazia Who
|119
|My Pink Baby Bird
|119
|Easter Pride
|121
|a-Wafflesorpancakes
|123
|a-Persevering Honor
|123
|A Fabulous Kiss
|119
|Hoos Taking Charge
|119
a-Coupled.
5th_$25,500, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 1mi 70yd.
|Assumption
|115
|Stay Thirsty Amigo
|121
|Lake Nakuru
|119
|a-Comply
|115
|Pompey's Rule
|110
|War Cross
|123
|a-Breezy Money
|123
|Exonerated Prez
|115
|Galtero
|115
a-Coupled.
6th_$23,600, st alc, 3YO up, 6f.
|Blacktieandtux
|119
|Totellyouthetruth
|119
|Powers Out
|119
|a-Crazycantberighted
|119
|Riding in the Wind
|119
|Mannford
|119
|a-Ol' L B
|119
|Into the Out
|119
a-Coupled.
7th_$33,300, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 1mi.
|Split My Britches
|119
|Volume of Trust
|114
|Pinot Envy
|119
|Dial Mr Prospector
|119
|Color Coded
|117
|Kettle King
|115
|One Crazy Ride
|119
|Something Sacred
|119
|Knightofmichael
|116
|Star Rules
|116
8th_$31,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Brilliantbenny
|123
|Leroyisalagniappe
|119
|The Gospel of Mark
|123
|Happy Takeover
|123
|Flat Out of Credit
|119
|Samurai Way
|119
|Western Hope
|114
|Danes Chord
|119
|Getoutoftheharem
|116
