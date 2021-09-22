BC-Entries Thistledown

Thistledown Entries, Monday

By The Associated Press

1st_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Cowboy Rusty123Yo Berbs123
a-Fleet Run118a-Power Song118
Johnny U123Tom T Who123
The Boot Wildcat123

a-Coupled.

2nd_$31,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.

Wortherweightngold118a-La Rosa118
Tale of the Lyon118Shosha Shosha118
Proper Etiquette118a-Sorority Sister118
Busybeing Fabulous118Birdie's Chantz118

a-Coupled.

3rd_$27,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 X), 6f.

Cumber119Aye Aye Sir119
Caloric119Kadri121
It's Official121Play Ball121
Arazi Like Move121Elgar119

4th_$31,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.

Wolfie's Princess118Ashleys Cupcake118
Cowchi118Bossy Lady118
Little Who118Runlikejackieo113
Golosa113Crimson Legion118
Sassy Power118

5th_$35,700, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW3 L), 1mi.

Cliftons Ballerina123Penny Shots119
Kist119Nancy's Leslie123
Mobil Meister119My Pink Baby Bird119

6th_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.

Lyricist123Natalia's Temple119
Shannon's Girl119See You At the Bar114
Highrhythmdixie119Zoeys Touch123
Wicked Ways119

7th_$29,500, alc, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Fat Daddy123Shy Guy121
Franco119Magna Man121
Wicked Warrior119I Wanna Win119

8th_$16,600, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1mi.

Dream Prizes119California Sun119
Dawn's Light119Precious Jules119
Ma Moo Power116Smashed Potatoes121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you