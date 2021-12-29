BC-Entries Turf Paradise

Turf Paradise Entries, Monday

By The Associated Press

1st_$13,300, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 4YO up F&M, 1mi.

Candy Carma124Sugar On Top124
Steinway124Dr. Minister124
Pancakes and Beer124Charmingkindagal124

2nd_$28,000, alc opt cl, 4YO up F&M, 6½f.

Second Grace124Time for Gold122
Single Lady122Burnadebt122
Dozo122Mine Me124

3rd_$23,800, , 4YO up, 7½f.

Noble Pursuit122Czechmight122
Reelfoot117Avalon King122
Tizona122Cause and Effect122

4th_$15,120, cl $8,500-$8,500, 4YO up, 6f.

Park Lane Lad124Fight Me124
Shotgun Rider124Oxbow Park124
Mancuso At the Mic124Double Down Brown124
Devils Workshop124

5th_$26,600, alc opt cl, 4YO up F&M, 5f.

Charmant E122Mulligan122
Thrill's Legacy122Our Little Tiger122
Coastal Run122J T's La Nena122
Boogie Two Shoes122

6th_$26,600, alc opt cl, 4YO up, 6½f.

Meet Joe124Give Em Heck Beck124
American Buddha124Abi Gezunt124
Orcadian Storm124Brexton124
Larry's Legend124Doodle Time124

7th_$11,900, cl $3,500-$3,500, 4YO up, 6½f.

Sunland Star122Tiger's Song122
Hello Handsome124Colavito122
Obstructed View117Western Smoke122
Rousing Rubble122Downthemiddle Dan122

8th_$23,800, mdn opt cl, 3YO F, 7½f.

Ropers N Wranglers121Phantom Mistress116
Lip's of Wine121Keep It Rollin121
Scam Likely121Outlaw Daisy121
Opal Creek121Lafonda121
Pontiffany121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

