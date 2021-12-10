BC-Entries Turf Paradise
Turf Paradise Entries, Thursday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$17,500, alc, 3YO up (C), 3½f.
|Jess Special Ray
|126
|Roster Bo James
|126
|Too Sass for You
|124
|Lethal Storm
|124
|Bossy Bertie
|124
|High Rate Ginger
|126
|Miss First N Wild
|126
|Toretto
|126
|Thats Whats Up
|126
|Olenes J Boss
|126
|Gotta Bad Habit
|124
|Valiant Wayfarer
|126
2nd_$18,500, opt cl, 3YO up, 4f.
|Wreckin Ball
|126
|Junnior Bonner
|124
|Liddle Doc
|126
|L Bar D Classic Trip
|126
|Df Fabulous Rouge
|124
|Rowdysvision
|124
|Cash Icon
|126
|Nanishay Prize
|124
|High Flyn Eagle
|126
3rd_$13,130, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Dance Fighter
|121
|Kissable U
|124
|Happy Happy Happy
|124
|If You Want It
|124
|Out of the Sky
|124
|Golden Goddess
|124
|Guarding Elk Camp
|121
|Shes Got the Power
|124
4th_$14,300, cl $8,500-$8,500, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Ju Ju Guy
|122
|Fort York
|122
|Autism Siblings
|121
|Western Smoke
|122
|Gage Has a Gray
|119
|Obstructed View
|117
5th_$24,700, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 7½f.
|Complicate
|119
|Warriors Hero
|119
|Heir
|124
|Meet Joe
|122
|Enough Nonsense
|119
|Alpine Hypnosis
|121
|Vintage Kitten
|122
|A Gem Is a Gem
|119
6th_$14,300, cl $8,500-$8,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Heart River
|122
|Jazzy Einstein
|124
|Avisse
|119
|Aprilinthepines
|119
|Mongolian Empire
|122
|Chewy Chewy Good
|122
|Love Ya Most
|122
7th_$10,660, cl $3,000-$3,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|David Nose Best
|121
|Spirit Mission
|124
|A New Trend
|124
|Wild Wild Kingdom
|124
|Tackson
|124
|Active Pass
|124
|Success Rate
|124
|Freiburg
|124
|Outlaw by Nature
|124
|Jen Lors Legacy
|124
8th_$60,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
Sun Devil Sprint Stakes
|J T's La Nena
|117
|Harking
|124
|Five Pics Please
|119
|Miss Carousel
|124
|Outside the Law
|120
|Arizona Sun
|124
|Galileta
|120
|Foggia
|120
|Flying to the Line
|122
|Holy Tutta Bella
|117
