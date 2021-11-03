BC-Entries Turf Paradise
Turf Paradise Entries, Monday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$10,400, cl $3,500-$3,500, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Grandpa A. C.
|122
|Paper Boy
|122
|Esteemed
|122
|The Kohen
|122
|Mi Maldito Amor
|122
|Muskyman
|122
|Roll Out
|122
2nd_$10,040, cl $3,000-$3,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Plum Lucky
|124
|Purely Political
|124
|Victory Lane
|124
|Private Joke
|124
|Cats Touch
|124
|Gold Treasure
|124
|Zorich
|124
3rd_$20,600, , 3YO up, 6f.
|Wrath
|117
|Big Barrel
|122
|Blue Azul
|122
|Astronomical
|122
|Midnight in Maui
|122
|Avalon King
|122
|Tapped to the Max
|119
4th_$11,600, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Akuba
|124
|Tequila Rita
|121
|Snoozy Suzy
|116
|Copper Charm
|121
|Awesome Galaxy
|124
|Spicy Sommelier
|121
|Lookinandcookin
|119
|Copper Peg
|124
5th_$11,360, , 3YO up, 6f.
|Crack a Cold One
|122
|No Supah for You
|122
|Passed by Paul
|122
|Freiburg
|122
|Gray Admiral
|122
|Nevadan
|122
|Dyna Cat
|122
|Union Brother
|124
|Mr View
|122
6th_$10,040, cl $3,500-$3,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Win Like Coach P
|119
|Silly Notion
|124
|Redhawk
|124
|Mini Mags
|121
|Bode's Best
|119
|War Maiden
|121
|Rational
|124
|Tothemoonandback
|121
|Stone Top
|121
7th_$30,800, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Loose Diamond
|119
|Clavichord
|122
|Raagheb
|122
|Arizona Moon
|122
|Stackin Silver
|122
|Regal Max
|124
|Dynamic Ruler
|122
8th_$16,400, , 3YO up, 5f.
|Whidbey Prince
|119
|Atta Boy Billy
|122
|Sorriso
|122
|Georgian Road
|122
|Mystic Reality
|122
|Hotfoot
|122
|Raofthesun
|122
|Hollywood as Usual
|122
|Write Itinthe Dust
|122
