BC-Entries Turf Paradise
Turf Paradise Entries, Tuesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$12,350, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Seven Points
|124
|Pancakes and Beer
|121
|Big News Coming
|121
|Snoozy Suzy
|116
|Sugar On Top
|121
|Bones and Roses
|119
|Steinway
|121
|Abigail Alden
|124
2nd_$25,350, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.
|Mr. Fireball
|122
|Vicente's Shadow
|122
|Arabian Story
|122
|Sorriso
|122
|Market King
|124
|Conquest Smartee
|122
|Dark Hedges
|124
3rd_$22,100, mdn opt cl, 2YO, 6f.
|The Black Strat
|121
|Godgunsncountry
|121
|Tengo Sed
|121
|Spinning Red
|121
|Imaroyalflush
|121
|Creative Feature
|121
|Bel Ragazzo
|121
|Creme de La Chrome
|121
|Mongolian Memory
|121
4th_$12,090, , 3YO up, 4½f.
|Out for Justice
|124
|Chill Haze
|124
|Walk On Water
|124
|Wassup Bro
|124
|Georgian Road
|124
|Put Your Pants On
|124
|Squared Straight
|124
|Saved by Zero
|124
|Awesome Image
|124
|Southern Mojo
|124
5th_$13,130, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 7½f.
|Private Joke
|124
|Passed by Paul
|124
|Demerara
|124
|Violent Behavior
|124
|Our Dandy's Boy
|124
|Themanbehindtheman
|124
|Thirty Seconds Out
|124
|Gabo's Macondo
|124
6th_$11,040, cl $3,500-$3,500, 3YO up, 4½f.
|Rebel Roux
|122
|Heavy Haul
|122
|Clever Emma
|119
|Lucky Rocket
|119
|Autism Can Do
|119
|Top Rocket
|122
|Planet Nine
|122
|Sizzling Evening
|122
|Stanley Ryder
|117
7th_$10,660, cl $3,500-$3,500, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Short Cut
|121
|Hello Handsome
|121
|Limited Offer
|124
|Above the Law
|121
|Thirtyminutemass
|121
|Agua Dorado
|124
|Lazarus Come Forth
|124
|Keen James
|124
|California Tenga
|124
|Track Bound
|121
|Rouge Sunset
|124
8th_$26,350, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5f.
|Perfect Fanny
|122
|Jacks Outlaw
|122
|Hotfoot
|124
|No Pasa Nada
|122
|Capital Expense
|122
|Marque It Up
|119
|Sharp Dressed Beau
|122
|Stitzy
|122
|Thief in the Night
|122
