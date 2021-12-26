BC-Entries Turfway Park

Turfway Park Entries, Thursday

By The Associated Press

1st_$12,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Princess Grey C122Miss Getty Up122
Dearest Kitten122Top Hat Boss124
Peyote Peggy122Moreinthehamptons124
Dreamers Dream122Rubyinthestars122
Anna's Moonlight122Mini Dress122
Sweet Ginger122Bells of Joy122
Dimples of Venus122

2nd_$27,000, cl $15,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Heat of the Night118Lemonade Stand114
Mr. Biffle118Randello118
Sliabh Aughty121Easton Rocks118
Hot Pastrami118T J Munnings118
Altmeister118

3rd_$29,000, mdn cl $30,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Drum and Bass122Storm's Reflection115
Eagle Cap122Midnight Shift122
Valley Vista122Lucky Position122
Inside the Circle122J J's Solution122
Jack Be Nimble118Honky Tonk Hero122
Poquito Man122Trato122
Z Force Majure122

4th_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Signsofawarrior121Setson121
Mr. Banyan118Al Millon Bob121
Money Pit121Monkey Zone111
a-Bryton's D J118Niagara Gold123
Mr Zydeco121Snake Bite121
Hesitation Blues121a-Big Frank118
Crown the Prince111

a-Coupled.

5th_$62,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6½f.

Jr's Gift112Old Beau119
Q Bond116American Pure119
Faithful Ruler119Newtown119
Tim Tal119Battle Born119
Love On the Rocks119Noble Jon119
Big Hello119Shannonrun119
La Belleza Negra119Swishawish119

6th_$64,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.

a-Jolting Joe121Juulstone121
Jerrid121Fire Marshall Bill121
John's Rock121Gigging121
a-David's Gem121Royne118
Beatbox118Reward Night118
Ranger Fox118

a-Coupled.

7th_$31,000, cl $30,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Joyride118Mine Own Star121
Holdtheflight121Eye of the Cat118
Thirsty Owl121Juanita's Express118
Hellorhighwater121Donegal Bay118
Captain Fantastic118Alpha Dog121
Science118

8th_$24,000, mdn cl $15,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Wicked Kitty115Watermark122
Cuzzywuzzy122Leia Organa122
Waves122Hold Me Girl124
War Tango122Annie Bonnie122
Mystic Miss124I'm Stylin122
Cross the T's122Amari S.120
Solesofhershoes122Miss Sovelia122

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

