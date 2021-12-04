BC-Entries Turfway Park
Turfway Park Entries, Thursday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$21,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6½f.
|T J Munnings
|118
|Junior Bug
|120
|Raulito
|118
|Randello
|118
|Gold Incense
|118
|Archie Can't Sell
|120
|El Casadora
|118
|Alternate Nights
|120
|Farzin
|120
|Illbootengotty
|111
2nd_$21,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
|Fancified
|120
|Grace D' Art
|120
|Cupp of Class
|118
|Petrichor
|120
|Solar Kitten
|120
|Majestic Ice
|120
|Fiona Power
|120
|Classy Lynn
|120
|Taranta
|120
|Mommy Berta
|118
|You Can Be Magic
|118
|C J's Empire
|120
|Kitten Rocks
|111
|Super Steamy
|118
3rd_$68,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
|Kynance
|120
|Delta Gamma Cats
|118
|Secretly Wicked
|120
|Shesomajestic
|120
|Querelle
|120
|Praise and Honor
|120
|Inthemidstofbiz
|120
|Red Ghost
|118
4th_$31,000, cl $30,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
|Sum Kinda Pretty
|118
|Easy Silence
|118
|Especially You
|118
|Beav's Boo
|120
|Elusive Justice
|120
|Mama Lou
|116
|Lake Barkley
|118
|Corey Scores
|120
|Jill Babe
|118
|Miss Oxbow
|118
|Yogurt
|118
|Factoire
|118
5th_$62,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.
|Mrs. Nushi
|119
|Aleatory
|119
|Toto'srubyslippers
|119
|Keen Ice Sight
|119
|Traverse
|119
|Chilly
|119
|Winedown
|119
|Run for the Hills
|119
|Bella Astern
|119
|Shades of Blue
|119
|That's So Frosty
|119
|Madamoussepousse
|119
|Royal County
|119
|Mint Leaf
|119
6th_$62,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
|Miss McBride
|121
|Bayou Wind
|121
|Slip Sliding Away
|124
|Dibble Dibble
|121
|Epona Bay
|121
|Bachelorette
|121
|Henrietta Topham
|121
|Fits the Jill
|121
|Kangaroo Talk
|124
|Skybox
|121
7th_$64,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
|Ya Beauty
|121
|Fed Up Fired Up
|121
|Ginny B
|121
|Ragtime Dolly
|118
|a-Straitouttapopcorn
|121
|Irrepressible
|121
|Sursum Corda
|121
|Bertrada
|118
|Jazzy Lady
|121
|a-Native Charm
|121
|Ice Queen
|118
a-Coupled.
8th_$24,000, mdn cl $15,000-$10,000, 2YO F, 6f.
|Jamaican Traffic
|119
|Hideki
|112
|Devilly
|119
|Simply Complicated
|117
|All for Show
|119
|Kass' Choice
|117
|Iggy Bigs
|119
|Klimt's Muse
|119
|Sweet Valeria
|119
|Mizz Roany
|119
|Gold Spinner
|119
|Friend
|119
|High Meadows
|119
|Lace Revolution
|119
