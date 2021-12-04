BC-Entries Turfway Park

Turfway Park Entries, Thursday

1st_$21,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6½f.

T J Munnings118Junior Bug120
Raulito118Randello118
Gold Incense118Archie Can't Sell120
El Casadora118Alternate Nights120
Farzin120Illbootengotty111

2nd_$21,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Fancified120Grace D' Art120
Cupp of Class118Petrichor120
Solar Kitten120Majestic Ice120
Fiona Power120Classy Lynn120
Taranta120Mommy Berta118
You Can Be Magic118C J's Empire120
Kitten Rocks111Super Steamy118

3rd_$68,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Kynance120Delta Gamma Cats118
Secretly Wicked120Shesomajestic120
Querelle120Praise and Honor120
Inthemidstofbiz120Red Ghost118

4th_$31,000, cl $30,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Sum Kinda Pretty118Easy Silence118
Especially You118Beav's Boo120
Elusive Justice120Mama Lou116
Lake Barkley118Corey Scores120
Jill Babe118Miss Oxbow118
Yogurt118Factoire118

5th_$62,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.

Mrs. Nushi119Aleatory119
Toto'srubyslippers119Keen Ice Sight119
Traverse119Chilly119
Winedown119Run for the Hills119
Bella Astern119Shades of Blue119
That's So Frosty119Madamoussepousse119
Royal County119Mint Leaf119

6th_$62,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

Miss McBride121Bayou Wind121
Slip Sliding Away124Dibble Dibble121
Epona Bay121Bachelorette121
Henrietta Topham121Fits the Jill121
Kangaroo Talk124Skybox121

7th_$64,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

Ya Beauty121Fed Up Fired Up121
Ginny B121Ragtime Dolly118
a-Straitouttapopcorn121Irrepressible121
Sursum Corda121Bertrada118
Jazzy Lady121a-Native Charm121
Ice Queen118

a-Coupled.

8th_$24,000, mdn cl $15,000-$10,000, 2YO F, 6f.

Jamaican Traffic119Hideki112
Devilly119Simply Complicated117
All for Show119Kass' Choice117
Iggy Bigs119Klimt's Muse119
Sweet Valeria119Mizz Roany119
Gold Spinner119Friend119
High Meadows119Lace Revolution119

