BC-Entries Turfway Park

Turfway Park Entries, Saturday

By The Associated Press

1st_$22,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Direct Approach121Against the Line121
Pistol Box121Maligator121
Till Then121Pole Setter114
Seventyseven Stone121Tornado Boy121
Orazio121Creative Courage121
Honey Bourbon118

2nd_$62,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1 1/16mi.

Quari Master119Encourage119
Frosty Dreams119Hornbeam119
Gus Gus119Swath119
Oneparticulrharbor119Arrow Strike119
Grantham119Consulate119
Storm Attack119Fireman Dan119
Make Way119

3rd_$29,000, mdn cl $30,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Amari S.118Miss Sovelia118
Dial Again122One Fast Orb122
Praline Pecan122Mymatemarmite122
Rutabaga122Wicked Kitty122
Mapleline124House Wrecker122
First Kitten122

4th_$62,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1 1/16mi.

King Doodle119Scoot Daddy119
Ralphie Boy119Order of the Day119
Fort Defiance119Fed Biz the Kidd119
War Beat119Scattershack119
Good Soldier119Icarus119
King of Hollywood119Benny the Book119

5th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Prairie Bayou Stakes

Megacity122Rushie120
Big Dreaming122Cross Border124
Mr Dumas120Markitoff120
Snapper Sinclair124Mutakatif120
Hush of a Storm122Betwithbothhands124
Peekacho120

6th_$64,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.

Habobanero117Torontotoro120
Real Money120Samurai Saint118
Soaring Bird120Derby House118
Greener Pastures120Pirate Rick120
Chief Howcome120Hurricane Highway120
Medicine Tail118

7th_$68,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.

Inhalation122What's Up Dude122
Joker On Jack122Arareco Lake122
Hidden Scroll122Smart Remark122
Race Driver122Visitant122
Derby Date122Three Technique122
Dark Oak122

8th_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

C V Thunder120Cruzin Tatum118
Aka Lioness118Lexi Summer120
Sugar and Sass120Omi Ten120
Minniemorepromises120She's Forever118
Run Away Hiden111Ziggy's Storm120
Princess d'Oro118Talk Dirty118
Never Know Christy120Diamond Lydiamarie118

