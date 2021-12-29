BC-Entries Turfway Park

Turfway Park Entries, Friday

By The Associated Press

1st_$29,000, mdn cl $30,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

Morrie's Joy121Trick Hat121
Ballot Initiative124Princess Empire121
Hail to Helen114Courting War121
Harvey's Princess121Peacebethejourney121
Kangaroo Talk124Wicked Intent121
Hey Babe121

2nd_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Sugar Dog Fox121Come See About It118
Senor Wilbur111Goldenpence121
Indocumentado121Lebasi121
Feeling Dangerous121Bungalow Flash121
Just Plunge118Sir Nuisance121
O Cigano118Charles T121
Raf121Zarmae121

3rd_$27,000, cl $15,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Just Fine by Me121a-Bia Bolt Runner111
Incessant118Blarney Girl118
Seaward118Graciana118
Beirut Beauty118Remembrance118
a-Europa118

a-Coupled.

4th_$22,000, st alc, 3YO up, 5f.

Treetop Flyer120Subdued120
Volubile120Our Musical Moment117
Deep Mind111Kitchen Fire120
Joyful Heart120Copper Fiddle120
Shanghai Point120Shmily120
Strong Yen120

5th_$62,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Peyton's College122Beautiful Farewell122
Bonkers124Mejthaam122
Gravitron122Standup Or Shut Up122
In Your Face122Lady de Peron122
Musical Cat122Cayman Playa122
Super Sport122Gaberdine122
Bourbon Royale122Buoy122

6th_$22,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Whiskey Sis120My Dark Secret120
Sun Dress120Dulcimer Dame120
Trickizar122Lapis Storm120
L. A. Star120Juju's Specialgirl120
Only Reward's120Live It Up120
Shape of You120Kitty's Promise113
Seaport Storm113Bee Wings120

7th_$31,000, cl $30,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Nathan Detroit118Wentru118
Percentage121Nepal Up121
Two Worlds118Teller120
Justinthenickotime121Baker's Man121
Generator118Templet121

8th_$12,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f.

Rogue Leader122Country Captain122
Blind Justice122Hex124
Dantrum122Tropical Tornado124
G for Gerry122Cherokee Hawk124
Jack's Dream122Sky Bolt122
Get to Know Me122Pitman124
Mandatory Mask122Camouflaged Kisser124

9th_$65,000, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 1mi.

War Cross121Intraday121
Kantpaythetoll118Gold Money118
Gallant Guy118Hawk of War121
Kinetic Sky118Dr Jack118
Barrister Tom118Invader121

10th_$62,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.

Papa Oscar Whiskey119Bankroll119
Bourbon Teddy119Hunter Scott119
Goldeneye119Agapetos119
Sherwood Avenue119Robust119
Shannonrun119Fama Y Dinero112
Lolas Beau119Strikes Back119
Gold Smoke119Benny the Book119

