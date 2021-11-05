BC-Entries Will Rogers Downs

Will Rogers Downs Entries, Sunday

By The Associated Press

1st_$6,100, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 4f.

Gitter Dun Spookie124Intendin to Zoom124
Cantbebullied124Git Her Dun Goldie124
Allies Favorite Sign126

2nd_$7,400, cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO, 3f.

Windys Livewire124Ba Queen of Hearts124
Chicks Livewire124So Whatcha Want124
Pvt York124Gitter Dun Fast124

3rd_$10,500, , 3YO up, .

Tjj Bodacious Boy126Rocket Bar Cartel124
Anna Tambien126De Alli Cap126
My Favorite Sign126Rushagochick126
R Secret Weapon126Jess Sellers126
Miss Jess Wrangler126Susies Corona Girl124

4th_$10,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO, .

Runn Red Runn124Coronas On Me124
Hes Leaving You124Moon and Hearts124
Make Mine Magic124Madison Gray124
Rt Country Gold124Fabulous Hilary124
Corazon Dulce124Leprechaun John124

5th_$14,900, alc, 2YO (NW2 L), 3f.

Bye Bye Coaltrain124Kiss My Shazoom124
Jt Business Man124Rock Da Candy Tree124
Delagate124Corona and Honey124
Evitoo124Black Xpresso124
Rockin Bare Naked124Hes Resilient124

6th_$12,400, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 2½f.

Lota Saturday126Creedance126
Suntan Tales124Hi Jazzin Soldier124
Send Success126Kool Man Success124
Chocolatepaintedkiss126Babygotherbluejeanon126
Ima Secret Daisy126Blazeafury126

7th_$9,100, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 2½f.

Bj Dashin126Six Moons Jody126
Chelin Cash124Capo de Dial124
Capos Piece of Py124First Painted Timber126
Racys Heart124I Dreamed I Streaked126

8th_$14,500, , 2YO, 3½f.

Vf Six Guns124Politix124
Phury124Lil Heza Dash124
Summerfield Ms124Htr Tequilla Miamor124
Moonflash Ocean124Lottappeal124
Forbidden Cartel124Excalibor124

9th_$13,300, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 3½f.

Jess Kiss Mei124Sweet Brown Sugar124
Ernest T Bass126Df Fabulous Candy124
Smile and Be Happy124Gotta Painted Sign124
Teller Your Dreams124Simply Flying Angel124
Reds Cartel124Barbie Wagon124

10th_$16,700, alc, 3YO up, .

Dickey Bob126Ritas Back On Track126
Jk Pistol Petey126Charlies Fury126
Olena Sangria126Scaredy Pants126
Willie McBride124Pl Pearl Harbor124
Candy Rush124Docs Kansas Rep126

11th_$11,200, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO, 2½f.

Vr Top Notch B124Afabulous Hustle124
Tempt Me Perri124One Famous Hawk124
Miz Lewie124Hr Fast as You124
Suprise Secret124Major Lazer124
Wagon Chico124Whizzer Ponte124

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you