BC-Entries Will Rogers Downs

Will Rogers Downs Entries, Friday

By The Associated Press

1st_$5,200, cl $5,000-$5,000, 2YO, 2½f.

Im a Cuda Too124Dtl Hottish124
Cudas Painted Wagon124Kiss Kennasivorycash124
A Painted Zevi124Windys Slickwire124
Fast Eagle124

2nd_$5,800, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 3½f.

Let the Bull Fly124Jb Country Turnpike126
Steele Runner124Hot Colors124
Notabitwickedric124Im a Dancin Bandit124
Sweet Abby Rose126Senorita Decash124

3rd_$8,700, alc, 3YO up, 3f.

Jf Princess Storm124Eurodynamic124
Mammy Jammer124Power Fade124
Wl Hector Lives124Easy N Bodacious124
Ring My Barb Wire124Queen for Cash126
Nbc Mr Blackie126

4th_$11,800, , 3YO up, .

Rjt Heres Ur Sign126Sullys Dash126
Bubba Bad126Stone Cold Martini126
Chasing Cars126Red Supersonic Man126
Cjs Rockhard N Ready126

5th_$15,800, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 2½f.

Apollitical J Julia126Shes Tough Enough P124
Corazon de Cartel126Alliefaye126
Prideful C Wagon124Party Fare124
Dyna Story126This Candy Rocks124
Ms Lori Darlin126Vf Red Surprise 3124

6th_$13,000, opt cl, 3YO up, 3f.

Shaking the Moon124Flyweight Carver126
Junos Sign126Trippys Royal Foose126
Presidential Embrace126Jestagoodoldboy126
Jazzin Okey126Fly N Tell126
Relentless Seis124Damn Strait126

7th_$15,800, alc, 2YO (NW3 L), 3½f.

Capo de Story124Jf Storm Wagon124
Bp Fancydownsouth124Run Fast Run124
Blues Candy Sa124Fort Bliss124
Jess a Panther V124

8th_$15,800, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 2½f.

Conspicuously Sweet124Coronado Bay126
Winnlastcapo126Jewels Wagon124
Lota Saturday126Kiss Me Suzy124
Wicked Sweet Z124Lil Latin Lupe Lou124
Wagon of Speed124First Prize Charmer124

9th_$15,800, , 2YO, 3½f.

Bp First Corona124Jk Zipper124
Relentless Tritoon124Kory Be Kool124
Ree124Major Lazer124
Jess Call Me Candy124Moonin Knockout124
Sawgone124Apollitical Payoff124

