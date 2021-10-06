BC-Entries Will Rogers Downs
Will Rogers Downs Entries, Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$5,200, cl $5,000-$5,000, 2YO, 2½f.
|Im a Cuda Too
|124
|Dtl Hottish
|124
|Cudas Painted Wagon
|124
|Kiss Kennasivorycash
|124
|A Painted Zevi
|124
|Windys Slickwire
|124
|Fast Eagle
|124
2nd_$5,800, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 3½f.
|Let the Bull Fly
|124
|Jb Country Turnpike
|126
|Steele Runner
|124
|Hot Colors
|124
|Notabitwickedric
|124
|Im a Dancin Bandit
|124
|Sweet Abby Rose
|126
|Senorita Decash
|124
3rd_$8,700, alc, 3YO up, 3f.
|Jf Princess Storm
|124
|Eurodynamic
|124
|Mammy Jammer
|124
|Power Fade
|124
|Wl Hector Lives
|124
|Easy N Bodacious
|124
|Ring My Barb Wire
|124
|Queen for Cash
|126
|Nbc Mr Blackie
|126
4th_$11,800, , 3YO up, .
|Rjt Heres Ur Sign
|126
|Sullys Dash
|126
|Bubba Bad
|126
|Stone Cold Martini
|126
|Chasing Cars
|126
|Red Supersonic Man
|126
|Cjs Rockhard N Ready
|126
5th_$15,800, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 2½f.
|Apollitical J Julia
|126
|Shes Tough Enough P
|124
|Corazon de Cartel
|126
|Alliefaye
|126
|Prideful C Wagon
|124
|Party Fare
|124
|Dyna Story
|126
|This Candy Rocks
|124
|Ms Lori Darlin
|126
|Vf Red Surprise 3
|124
6th_$13,000, opt cl, 3YO up, 3f.
|Shaking the Moon
|124
|Flyweight Carver
|126
|Junos Sign
|126
|Trippys Royal Foose
|126
|Presidential Embrace
|126
|Jestagoodoldboy
|126
|Jazzin Okey
|126
|Fly N Tell
|126
|Relentless Seis
|124
|Damn Strait
|126
7th_$15,800, alc, 2YO (NW3 L), 3½f.
|Capo de Story
|124
|Jf Storm Wagon
|124
|Bp Fancydownsouth
|124
|Run Fast Run
|124
|Blues Candy Sa
|124
|Fort Bliss
|124
|Jess a Panther V
|124
8th_$15,800, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 2½f.
|Conspicuously Sweet
|124
|Coronado Bay
|126
|Winnlastcapo
|126
|Jewels Wagon
|124
|Lota Saturday
|126
|Kiss Me Suzy
|124
|Wicked Sweet Z
|124
|Lil Latin Lupe Lou
|124
|Wagon of Speed
|124
|First Prize Charmer
|124
9th_$15,800, , 2YO, 3½f.
|Bp First Corona
|124
|Jk Zipper
|124
|Relentless Tritoon
|124
|Kory Be Kool
|124
|Ree
|124
|Major Lazer
|124
|Jess Call Me Candy
|124
|Moonin Knockout
|124
|Sawgone
|124
|Apollitical Payoff
|124
