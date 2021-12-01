BC-Entries Woodbine

Woodbine Entries, Friday

By The Associated Press

1st_$48,300, mdn opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Truecrest124Buttered Toast121
Star Scholar121Raise a Profit121
Lomaki Force124Northern Conquest122
Belentime121Awesomecrest121
Arquebus119Maximum Danger121

2nd_$32,700, cl $15,000-$14,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Download121Beyond My Dreams119
Gendragon114Hell Bent123
Copinsay121Trinity Gold121
Battle of Yorktown123Strike a Beat125
Liars Club121Dawson Silver121
Kosmonavt119Stop the Humbug121
Canadian Pharoah123

3rd_$48,300, mdn opt cl, 2YO, 6½f.

Tarasus118Snookered118
Big Bad Beast121Reload Time118
Invisible Friend118Shambo121
Baytown Elvis121Determined Friend118
This Way Out118Bound Lucky118
Mr. Agro118

4th_$17,700, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Discreet Bear121Fresh Dreams118
Pierian121Bring Da Fudge121
Secret Archangel123Tuscan Damsel123
J M R Bold Vision123Naked Illusion123
Close Image123D's Soul123
Piquet123My Final Trick118
Samurai Fighter119Someone Else123

5th_$33,400, , 3YO up, 6½f.

Combative124Bay of Rum122
Goldmine Cat122Executive Sight122
Brass Compass126Yola126
Robusto124Epilogue124
Rocket Plan122Mia's Extortionist122
Salvator Mundi122O'Kratos119

6th_$49,700, cl $25,000-$23,500, 3YO up, 7f.

Viature123Wings of Victory121
Prince of Thieves123Pound Green125
Mad Dog N Joe123Browning Island121
High Heat121Orphan Hallie118
Speed Way121Ocelot123
Ready Hero123Infamous Covert123
Ammunition121Tale of Mineshaft123

7th_$63,900, cl $40,000-$37,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Lookinatamiracle123Souper Success121
Ikerrin Road121Corduroy Road121
Western Trouble121Kid Forester123
Lookin to Strike123Readyforprimetime123
Honey Won't121Senor Jobim125

8th_$17,700, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Chasing Destiny121Machisima125
Ms Wicked119Blu Sky Sunrise123
Hidden Identity123Pesaro125
Musically Inclined121Let's Have Fun121
Top Prize Girl123Federal Court121
Baby Driver120Cherubic123
Kentucky Fan123Muskoka Lady118

9th_$26,500, mdn cl $10,000-$9,500, 3YO up, 7f.

Cousin Bob119Son of My Father122
Four Bounce121Milwaukee Fibolt119
The Band Coming119My Boy Christian119
Hip to Your Tricks122Trebuchet119
Chairman Fox119Sun Forester119
Mr. Dynamic119Mojo Jojo122
Honor Collection124Cousin Rob122
Vatican Moon119

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

