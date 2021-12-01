BC-Entries Woodbine
Woodbine Entries, Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$48,300, mdn opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Truecrest
|124
|Buttered Toast
|121
|Star Scholar
|121
|Raise a Profit
|121
|Lomaki Force
|124
|Northern Conquest
|122
|Belentime
|121
|Awesomecrest
|121
|Arquebus
|119
|Maximum Danger
|121
2nd_$32,700, cl $15,000-$14,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Download
|121
|Beyond My Dreams
|119
|Gendragon
|114
|Hell Bent
|123
|Copinsay
|121
|Trinity Gold
|121
|Battle of Yorktown
|123
|Strike a Beat
|125
|Liars Club
|121
|Dawson Silver
|121
|Kosmonavt
|119
|Stop the Humbug
|121
|Canadian Pharoah
|123
3rd_$48,300, mdn opt cl, 2YO, 6½f.
|Tarasus
|118
|Snookered
|118
|Big Bad Beast
|121
|Reload Time
|118
|Invisible Friend
|118
|Shambo
|121
|Baytown Elvis
|121
|Determined Friend
|118
|This Way Out
|118
|Bound Lucky
|118
|Mr. Agro
|118
4th_$17,700, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Discreet Bear
|121
|Fresh Dreams
|118
|Pierian
|121
|Bring Da Fudge
|121
|Secret Archangel
|123
|Tuscan Damsel
|123
|J M R Bold Vision
|123
|Naked Illusion
|123
|Close Image
|123
|D's Soul
|123
|Piquet
|123
|My Final Trick
|118
|Samurai Fighter
|119
|Someone Else
|123
5th_$33,400, , 3YO up, 6½f.
|Combative
|124
|Bay of Rum
|122
|Goldmine Cat
|122
|Executive Sight
|122
|Brass Compass
|126
|Yola
|126
|Robusto
|124
|Epilogue
|124
|Rocket Plan
|122
|Mia's Extortionist
|122
|Salvator Mundi
|122
|O'Kratos
|119
6th_$49,700, cl $25,000-$23,500, 3YO up, 7f.
|Viature
|123
|Wings of Victory
|121
|Prince of Thieves
|123
|Pound Green
|125
|Mad Dog N Joe
|123
|Browning Island
|121
|High Heat
|121
|Orphan Hallie
|118
|Speed Way
|121
|Ocelot
|123
|Ready Hero
|123
|Infamous Covert
|123
|Ammunition
|121
|Tale of Mineshaft
|123
7th_$63,900, cl $40,000-$37,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|Lookinatamiracle
|123
|Souper Success
|121
|Ikerrin Road
|121
|Corduroy Road
|121
|Western Trouble
|121
|Kid Forester
|123
|Lookin to Strike
|123
|Readyforprimetime
|123
|Honey Won't
|121
|Senor Jobim
|125
8th_$17,700, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
|Chasing Destiny
|121
|Machisima
|125
|Ms Wicked
|119
|Blu Sky Sunrise
|123
|Hidden Identity
|123
|Pesaro
|125
|Musically Inclined
|121
|Let's Have Fun
|121
|Top Prize Girl
|123
|Federal Court
|121
|Baby Driver
|120
|Cherubic
|123
|Kentucky Fan
|123
|Muskoka Lady
|118
9th_$26,500, mdn cl $10,000-$9,500, 3YO up, 7f.
|Cousin Bob
|119
|Son of My Father
|122
|Four Bounce
|121
|Milwaukee Fibolt
|119
|The Band Coming
|119
|My Boy Christian
|119
|Hip to Your Tricks
|122
|Trebuchet
|119
|Chairman Fox
|119
|Sun Forester
|119
|Mr. Dynamic
|119
|Mojo Jojo
|122
|Honor Collection
|124
|Cousin Rob
|122
|Vatican Moon
|119
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.