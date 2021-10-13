BC-Entries Zia Park

Zia Park Entries, Tuesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$18,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO, 3½f.

Canela Ar126Remember First126
My Sweety Pie126Eagle Empress126
Lil Maniac126Ebw Lastgoodwhisky126
Cable Girl126Lh Bull Dreams126

2nd_$36,000, , 2YO, 3½f.

Athea124Dj Heartbreaker124
Jess a Hot Babe124Shooter Flys124
Handsome and Red124Eagle Rig124
Josiahs Bay124First Love Struck124
Ebw Dancnthemoonlite124Flash N Blaze124
Born Ta Boogie124Romeos Ransom124

3rd_$15,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, .

Heza Hard Hitter128Mr Charlie King128
Arranged Vows126Fred126
Seedsandstemsagain128Super Moonflash128
Quizukee Cash128Trace of Gold128
Jewel of Navarone128

4th_$19,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 3½f.

Political Cartel126Only I126
Osbaldo Lucky Boy128Feature This Dream126
Flash Bracer126Dreamers Secret126
Petrified126Lethal Storm126
Lovemeacorona128Valiant Wayfarer128
Tough Ole Dude126Fs Powerflashdynasty128

5th_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Tox123Risky Revenge123
Jen's Big O123Mr. Wild Rockete123
Aztec Emperor123Awesome K P123
Blue Boy Who123

6th_$16,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Who's Asking121Laura Belle123
Shame On Bea121Affairs Unlimited123
Quick to Fuss121Blame It On Brew121
Noble Miss121

7th_$12,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f.

Talkin Malice123Rineshaft123
Arch City123Attila's Legend123
Brazilian Summer123Windbreak123
Besitos Criminales123Full Sun123

8th_$12,750, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Willy Tell Him123Thirsty Junior123
Colorful Colorado123El Chumelito123
Moro Appeal123Starship Chewy123
Jim Edd Who123Inquisiteur123
Deck Humor123E Bar Gold123

9th_$16,500, mdn cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Max a Million Rss121Ms Highspeed118
Storm N Gold121Cora Belle121
Ziva Da'vid121All Steamed Up121
Wontontomato123My Instigator121
Tee Shot Dolly123

10th_$33,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2 L), 5½f.

Caught Stealing121Streaming Tiger121
Friendly Mischief121Raneem123
New Years Girl121Miss Melody121
Tiz for Real121Lazarette121
Motown Mamma123

11th_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Now Playing123Night N Red Satin123
Itsgoodtobeking121Connie's Linda123
Carols Boutique123Hot Lil Mess123
Teras Silence123Dixie Jen123
Lemon Ice121Appeartotrust123
Run Like Kate121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

