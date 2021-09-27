BC-Entries Zia Park

Zia Park Entries, Sunday

By The Associated Press

1st_$20,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 3½f.

Frisco Senator128Spiritonthemountain128
Hero in Da Making126Maggie May126
Firstly128Mals Dynasty126
Magna Moon128

2nd_$31,000, , 2YO F, 3f.

Mitey Keymeera124Ice Muss124
Farr the Best124Shes So Peaceful124
Streakin Good Candy124One Famous Deluxe124
Jess Daddys Diva124Unbridled Game Chic124
Honey Lynn Perry124Vindicateur124
Pretty Not Handsom124Taste of Diamonds124

3rd_$20,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 3f.

Zendayas Cartel128Streaks Featured Tf128
Gonnabefirst128Cartel Cambria126
Rivers128Lisas Special Woody128
Arandanos128Efforts On the Bank128
Rubyshavingahotflash128James Gang Boss128

4th_$36,000, , 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 3½f.

Baby Valentina126Little Jessie Fly128
Big Ocean Sweets126Meleros Princess128
Tf One Fast Effort128Flashn Gun126
Eagle Empress126Ize Baked128
Saleena126The Cartel Got Katie128
Sheza Winterhawk128Blue Riband126

5th_$13,500, mdn cl $8,000-$8,000, 2YO, .

Tesguino Special124Mi Dos Corona124
Corona and Ice124Love N the Moon124
Relentless Black124Princess Duponte124
Kamikazeee124Go Go Shambo124
First Fine Oak124Six Cherry Cocktails124
Spayce Cowboy124

6th_$36,000, , 2YO, 4f.

Mr Raining Cash124Tm Taki Taki124
Pd El Rayo124Fs Big Daddys Jane124
Ghost Dancer124Mr Easy124
Regal Isabella124Boaz the Overcomer124
Flash the Diamonds124El Ville Y Su Corona124
El Comandante Ha124Daddys Tea124

7th_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO, 5½f.

Remember the Bull123Bonfire Party123
Quantum Bull121Flying Warrior121
For Markeese118Right Jab121
Latenite Gold121

8th_$13,500, mdn cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Ms Highspeed123Allergic to Logic121
Baja Rattle121Brilliant Beauty121
Divalicious121Raise Our Flag121
Partyatthecapital123

9th_$19,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Besitos Criminales123Mega Source123
Southwestern Hope123Almost a Storm123
Silent Zenon123Full of Drive123
Lover Boy Bob123

10th_$12,750, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5f.

Jim Edd Who123Aussie You Later123
Willy Tell Him123Colorful Colorado123
Hot Surfing123Thirsty Junior123
War Wounds123Smart Spree123

11th_$13,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f.

Hyannisport123Disputed123
Latigo Rio123Memory Taker123
Phoenix Fire123Happy Forty Eight123
Sexy Dexy123Inquisiteur123
Nice Work123Bortstein123

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

