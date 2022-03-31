Film Clips
(NOTICE: For retransmission or other content delivery inquiries, please contact TCA Customer Service, 1-800-346-8798, tcacustomerservicetribpub.com.)
Now playing: Reviews of movies showing in theaters or streaming online
Tribune Newspapers Critics
Tribune Content Agency
(RATINGS: The movies listed below are rated according to the following key: 4 stars -- excellent; 3 stars -- good; 2 stars -- fair; 1 star -- poor.)
(This week's package includes: capsule film reviews by Michael Phillips, chief movie critic for the Chicago Tribune, and other contributing writers; 2) longer reviews of "The Contractor," "Moribus" and "You Won't Be Alone."
'THE ADAM PROJECT': What if you had a chance, as an adult, to revisit nagging issues with your parents? To reconcile with your younger self? Could it fix the past, or possibly even the future? This is the question undertaken rather literally in Shawn Levy's clever time travel flick "The Adam Project." Levy and star Ryan Reynolds recently collaborated on "Free Guy," and "The Adam Project," written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin, makes similar use of Reynolds' strength as a motor-mouthed leading man, a movie star who can simultaneously pull off comedy and action hero antics. "The Adam Project" is doubly quippy with the presence of Walker Scobell, who plays Young Adam to Reynold's Big Adam, and matches him beat for beat when they meet in their respective timelines. As the film explains, "time travel exists, you just don't know it yet," asking the audience to suspend their disbelief and just go on this journey, a high-concept sci-fi action adventure that's more about the symbolic repair of father-son relationships than it's actually about time travel. 1:46 2 stars. -- Katie Walsh. Streaming on Netflix.
'AFTER YANG': In Kogonada's directorial debut, "Columbus," he explored the "modernism of the soul," through the architecture of Columbus, Indiana, and the unique connection between two strangers seeing each other, and themselves, against the backdrop of the environments they share. In his second feature film, "After Yang," Kogonada once again takes up the question of the soul and its existence in modern, even postmodern, times. But while "Columbus" was an exploration of the soul in a space, "After Yang" takes up the question of the soul throughout time. Kogonada adapted "After Yang" from the short story "Saying Goodbye to Yang" from the book "Children of the New World" by Alexander Weinstein, and the film takes place in a near future that looks a bit different, but functions in the same way. This sleekly modern world is informed by East Asian aesthetics, food and culture, and the advanced technologies are familiar: FaceTime, self-driving cars, video games, animated photo snippets. It is a world so close we might reach out touch it, and with the warm, comfortable production design by Alexandra Schaller and gauzy cinematography by Benjamin Loeb, Kogonada makes the film an almost tactile experience. 1:36. 4 stars. -- Katie Walsh. In theaters and on Showtime.
'THE BATMAN': Just when you've had it with Gotham City, caped crusaders and the whole murked-up franchise, along comes a good Batman movie -- easily the best since "The Dark Knight" 14 years and an entire film industry ago. "The Batman" features a solemnly effective new Bruce Wayne/Batman courtesy of Robert Pattinson. He has a superb counterpoint/frenemy/soul mate in Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Selina works as a nightclub hostess (vaguely defined on purpose) in a mob hangout frequented by John Turturro's Falcone, who is outfitted by sunglasses handed down, apparently, from Sam Giancana. "Oz" Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, reports to Falcone but isn't happy about the arrangement. He's played by an unrecognizable Colin Farrell. Meanwhile, Andy Serkis as Wayne's guardian Alfred Pennyworth is lovely, a naturally civilized antidote to all the hellishness swirling around him. All it takes for Gotham, aka America, to give into pure chaos, is simple: "fear, and a little focused violence," according to Paul Dano's Riddler. "The Batman," rated PG-13 but barely, plays all the sides of Gotham's mean streets more compellingly, and without mainlining the viciousness "Joker" style. I don't know if we needed "The Batman," but Matt Reeves, the director and co-writer, and company certainly elevated it. 2:56. 3 stars. -- Michael Phillips.
'THE CONTRACTOR': Chris Pine slips into his best spy-wear for Tarik Saleh's "The Contractor," a character study (cloaked as a thriller) of a U.S. Army Ranger who tries his hand in the murky world of private security. Written by J.P. Davis, "The Contractor" paints a deeply cynical picture of life after service for American military heroes, having destroyed their bodies on the battlefield and left to fend for themselves and their families in an increasingly brutal world. 1:43. 2 1/2 stars. -- Katie Walsh. In theaters, on digital and on demand.
'CYRANO': The new "Cyrano" movie is an eyeful; but for the ear, more like half-full. But you always take your chances with a musical adaptation of the 1897 Edmond Rostand play about the poet warrior of the title who embarks on an anguished ghostwriting project to help out his fellow soldier, Christian, at the behest of Roxanne, who has fallen in love with Christian at first sight. Peter Dinklage originated his Cyrano at the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam, Connecticut, in 2018, then went off-Broadway in 2019. Erica Schmidt, who is married to Dinklage, directed and wrote the book for that show. Director Joe Wright enlisted her to do the screenplay for the new film, and here we have it: a swank but errant enterprise, with many confident elements very nearly making up for a movie that doesn't really benefit from song or dance. 2:04. 2 1/2 stars. -- Michael Phillips.
'DEATH ON THE NILE': In "Death on the Nile," his follow-up to the 2017 Agatha Christie mystery "Murder on the Orient Express," director/star Kenneth Branagh returns as Detective Hercule Poirot. During a vacation in Egypt, Poirot finds himself swept up in the wedding party of heiress Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot) and her rakish new hubby Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer). Seeking to escape the entreaties of Simon's obsessed ex, Jacqueline (Emma Mackey), the group embarks on trip down the Nile aboard a posh riverboat. The motley crew includes Linnet's old friend Rosalie (Letitia Wright), her aunt, a blues singer named Salome (Sophie Okonedo), Linnet's ex-fiance Dr. Windlesham (Russell Brand), her godmother Marie (Jennifer Saunders) and companion (Dawn French), Linnet's close friend/accountant Katchadourian (Ali Fazal), her maid Louise (Rose Leslie), as well as Poirot's pal from the Orient Express, Bouc (Tom Bateman) and his mother, Euphemia (Annette Bening). Eventually, a death will occur, and Poirot will be there to figure it out. 2:07. 2 1/2 stars. -- Katie Walsh.
'DEEP WATER': Whither the erotic thriller? The genre, so popular in the late '80s and early '90s, is a dying breed in the current Hollywood landscape, so any time one makes it to the screen, it's a cause for celebration, or at least notice. Especially one directed by Adrian Lyne, the king of the erotic thrillers, having directed "Fatal Attraction," "9 1/2 Weeks," "Indecent Proposal" and "Unfaithful." His latest film, "Deep Water," is a husband "allowing" his wife to conduct extramarital affairs in order to keep her within the family fold. But Vic Van Allen (Ben Affleck) doesn't seem to allow, so much as he barely tolerates, visibly grimacing when Melinda (Ana de Armas) parades her lovers under his nose. Outside of the complex central relationship to which Lyne dedicates his attention, the supporting characters are disposable. "Deep Water" is ridiculous and trashy, but in that "Saturday night, bottle of wine, bowl of popcorn on the couch" kind of way. 1:55. 2 1/2 stars. -- Katie Walsh. Streaming on Hulu.
'DOG': The underdog is a good position for Channing Tatum. Despite being one of the most beloved himbos of Hollywood, thanks to his affable screen presence, up-for-anything attitude, and obviously, his good looks, it still feels like we, as a population, underestimate Tatum a bit, especially as he makes his directorial debut with "Dog." Tatum shares the director's chair with frequent producing partner and "Magic Mike" and "Magic Mike XXL" writer Reid Carolin, who is also making his directorial debut. Carolin penned the script with Brett Rodriguez, about a former Army Ranger, Jackson Briggs (Tatum), who is tasked with delivering another veteran to the funeral of an Army buddy who has died in a car accident. The vet in question happens to be Lulu, a Purple Heart-decorated combat dog, a Belgian Malinois whose handler was Jackson's pal Riley. Like Jackson, she's riddled with bullet scars, emotional triggers and the residual effects of war trauma, and she's no longer a useful asset to the Army. The road-trip high jinks add a level of absurdity to the proceedings that keep "Dog" from ever getting too heavy or maudlin. While some storylines could have used more care and attention, Reid and Tatum's directorial instincts bring a fresh approach to this type of film. It's a pleasure to say that this is one good "Dog." 1:41. 2 1/2 stars. -- Katie Walsh.
'EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE': Describing the premise of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is a unique challenge. The luminous and legendary Michelle Yeoh stars, playing against type as Evelyn, the harried proprietress of a laundromat, juggling her father's arrival from China, her daughter's desire to have her girlfriend accepted by the family and her husband's threats of divorce, plus the challenges of keeping a small business running, including a looming tax audit. Evelyn doesn't have time or attention to dole out to anyone, and her family is struggling. It's at said tax audit that something strange happens... 2:12. 2 stars. -- Katie Walsh.
'A HERO': Thickly but masterfully plotted, the remarkably consistent films of Asgar Farhadi follow parallel lines: morals vs. morals and, more provocatively, morals vs. ethics. If moral clashes debate right and wrong, then we can look at ethics as the power plays dramatizing stubbornly opposed views of what's right. Farhadi's latest, "A Hero," centers on that second debate. It boasts the filmmaker's usual high level of unassuming craft; a superb cast; and a couple of limitations, though not flaws, worth noting. The setting is the Iranian city of Shiraz. There, Rahim, played by Amir Jadidi with an air of serene resignation, has been jailed in debtors' prison. The scowling creditor controlling his fate helped Rahim start a business -- he's a calligrapher and painter by trade -- but he wants his loans repaid. Rahim needs money, quickly, in order to buy his way out of prison and settle the debts while on a two-day pass. 2:07. 3 stars. -- Michael Phillips. Now playing in theaters and streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
'THE LOST CITY': The enduring power of Sandra Bullock as a rom-com heroine is one of the greatest wonders of the world. In her latest action-comedy "The Lost City," where she plays a romance novelist, Loretta Sage, opposite Channing Tatum, she's just as fresh, funny and beguiling as she was 28 years ago, in her breakout role opposite Keanu Reeves in "Speed." The characters in "The Lost City" (also starring Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe) are searching for treasure in a remote tropical jungle, but the real marvel is in front of them all along, in the form of our beloved Sandra B. "The Lost City" isn't just a diverting romp, it's a return to rom-com form for one of our best and brightest stars of the genre. Bullock's still got it, and she won't soon let you forget it. 2:12. 3 stars. -- Katie Walsh.
'LUCY AND DESI': With the premiere of the documentary "Lucy and Desi" directed by Amy Poehler on Amazon, the streaming platform is home now to three projects about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. It joins the release this past fall of the embarrassingly bad biopic from Aaron Sorkin ("Being the Ricardos" starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem) and, on the other end of the spectrum, the wonderfully complex and compelling 1993 documentary "Lucy and Desi: A Home Movie," made by the couple's daughter, Lucie Arnaz. Of the three films, Poehler's effort falls somewhere in the middle, at once superfluous but sincere in its efforts to celebrate and also understand the duo who would change television forever, but had a famously difficult marriage as well, which would end, after two decades together, in 1960. 1:43. 2 1/2 stars. -- Nina Metz. Streaming on Amazon Prime.
'MARRY ME': In the past, rom-coms starring Jennifer Lopez often saddled her with professions that are just too unbelievable. "Maid in Manhattan"? "The Wedding Planner"? Not our Jenny from the Block. So it's refreshing to see J.Lo, in a much-heralded return to the romantic comedy fold, playing a character who just makes sense for her: a global pop superstar. But it's not just a professional life that Lopez shares with her character, Kat Valdez, in "Marry Me," directed by Kat Coiro, based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby, and that's a good thing. Lopez brings authenticity to her portrayal of Kat Valdez, a heightened version of Lopez herself. This delightfully meta Venn diagram of character and star is placed within a preposterously high-concept scenario for a rom-com. 1:52. 2 1/2 stars. -- Katie Walsh. In theaters and streaming on Peacock.
'MOONFALL': Jazz great Slim Gaillard's interpretation of "How High the Moon" includes this existential pearl: "Everybody's wondering how high the moon/ The moon never wonder how low you are." It's something to think about, which is more than a sane viewer would say about Roland Emmerich's new disaster film "Moonfall." It's as ber-zak as Gaillard's creation, and in Emmerich's career of perpetually putting Earth at the edge of violent extinction with "Independence Day," "The Day After Tomorrow," "2012" and others, this one's the trippiest of all. His movies are daft narrative blurs, full of calamity, yet there's zero meanness on screen, which makes him the good-time polar opposite of Michael Bay in "Transformers" mode. Emmerich's payoffs may be ridiculous but they're sincere. His vision of the world, and how to save it, again, contains multitudes of both punishment and payoff, and "Moonfall" offers a unique hybrid: the payoffishment. 2:00. 2 stars. -- Michael Phillips.
'MORIBUS': "Morbius" is an itty sort of Marvel movie, from Sony and Columbia, a little "Doctor Strange" drenched with gallons of "Venom." Early in the movie the character of Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto), introduced originally in a 1971 "Amazing Spider-Man" comic storyline, turns down his Nobel Prize for inventing artificial blood and saving countless lives. The discovery was accidental, he reasons. The film, just this side of an R-rated melee, is one big fake blood squib. Struggling with a rare blood disorder, Dr. M 'copters into Costa Rica to subject himself to a caveful of vampire bats. His research suggests a blend of human and bat DNA will cure him, and he'll be able to save his similarly afflicted childhood friend nicknamed "Milo" (played by Matt Smith of "Doctor Who") as he promised him years earlier. An awful lot of the movie depends on the chemistry between Leto and Smith, playing old friends and new enemies. I don't relish pinning blame, or a tail, or horns, or anything on a particular star/executive producer, in this case Leto, since so much in corporate franchise commerce has a chance to go wrong before a single performer gets in front of a camera. But my bafflement regarding Leto is becoming chronic, and I'm still recovering from his opera buffa turn and Chico Marx dialect in "House of Gucci." 1:44. 1 1/2 stars. -- Michael Phillips.
'NO EXIT': On the one hand, director Damien Power ("Killer Ground") -- working from a screenplay by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari ("Ant-Man and the Wasp"), who have adapted Taylor Adams' 2017 novel of the same name -- has crafted a movie stress-inducing enough to feel big screen-worthy. On the other, the story is overly simple, and the movie's cast -- with one-time "24" star and Allstate Insurance pitchman Dennis Haysbert easily being the most recognizable of the faces -- has a distinct TV-movie feel. As you'd hope from its title, where "No Exit" succeeds is in its entrapment of all its key players. Be he or she a kidnapper or merely a weary traveler, the person has nowhere to go. It's not as if the woods surrounding the rest stop offer anything in the way of safety given the weather raging outside its walls, and no one can call for help. Instead, it features some Tarantino-ian violence, "No Exit" becoming somewhat unexpectedly gruesome in its final stretch. Be prepared to squirm on your couch, at least a little. 1:35. 2 stars. -- Mark Meszoros. Streaming on Hulu.
'THE OUTFIT': Leonard (Mark Rylance), the proprietor of the finest bespoke suiting shop in 1956 Chicago, wants to make one thing very clear: he's not a tailor, he's a cutter. "Anyone with a needle and thread can call themselves a tailor," he sniffs. No, Leonard trained for years on legendary Savile Row in London learning the art of cutting suits from fine cloth, and he wields his trusty old shears with the precision and confidence that comes from decades dedicated to his craft. "The Outfit," written by Johnathan McClain and Graham Moore, is the directorial debut of Moore, who won the adapted screenplay Oscar for "The Imitation Game." It takes place entirely within the confines of Leonard's shop, a cozy respite from the freezing, seemingly bullet-riddled Chicago streets. But the gang warfare creeps beyond the threshold of L. Burling Bespoke, and the result is a twisty, blood-soaked chamber piece, a retro gangster noir as meticulously crafted as a fine custom suit. 1:45. 3 stars. -- Katie Walsh.
'STRAWBERRY MANSION': The beguiling, low-fi "Strawberry Mansion" is the kind of movie they don't make anymore -- not in the conventional, studio-era term of reassuring stories told and millions of hearts warmed, but as pure fantasy of consistently sprightly invention, special effects and animation elements with actual charm, and a spirit I can only describe as soulful. It's 2035. The federal government employs "dream auditors" to make sure people are paying their taxes on their dream lives. One such auditor, Preble, visits the country home of Bella. She's living alone, serenely, with her chickens and a turtle, and an entire roomful of antiquated VHS tapes predating the 2035-era's "airstick" method of recording dreams. What Preble finds on this particular job is even trippier than the previous sentence indicates. 1:31. 3 1/2 stars. -- Michael Phillips. In theaters and streaming via Music Box Films.
'STUDIO 666': Horror is so hot right now, everyone wants a bite. No longer relegated to the midnight movie, the often low-budget, high-profit genre isn't just flourishing at the box office in the lingering pandemic market, it's practically saturated it. So it's no surprise that a beloved rock band, especially one as affable as the Foo Fighters might want in on the action. What they've come up with is a goofy, gory horror comedy, "Studio 666," directed by BJ McDonnell, written by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, from a story by Foo frontman Dave Grohl. Neither funny nor scary, "Studio 666" is lacking in all tension and suspense. Not even the presence of the Horror Master himself, John Carpenter, making a cameo, or 2022's newly minted Scream Queen Jenna Ortega ("Scream," "X"), can offer true horror bona fides to this flick, while stand-up comic Whitney Cummings can't make this thing funny either. 1:46. 1 1/2 stars. -- Katie Walsh.
'THE TENDER BAR': A character study with no sense of character, "The Tender Bar" is a watered down coming of age story that goes down like a cheap drink. George Clooney, whose spotty directorial record includes more misses than hits, directs this adaptation of J.R. Moehringer's 2005 memoir without a sense for its Long Island setting or the bar where much of its formative action unfolds. That bar, a dive called the Dickens where the patrons are like trivia-quoting bar stools and old books line the walls, should be able to be felt through its worn bar, its weathered flooring and the fog of cigarette smoke that hangs in the air. None of that comes across here. Change out the period decor and the place is as generic as a strip mall chain bar. 2:28. Grade: C-. -- Adam Graham. Now playing in theaters, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
'TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE': Generation Z gets the Leatherface treatment in "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," a bloody, tongue-in-cheek entry in the long-running horror franchise. A group of idealistic young 20-somethings pull up to a Texas ghost town with big dreams of turning it into an urban utopia. There's just one problem: the town happens to be home to a certain chainsaw wielding maniac, and he doesn't share the youngsters' vision of Likes and lattes. He's not even on social media. Oh, the horror. "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is the ninth film in the "Texas Chainsaw" series, and the first since 2017's "Leatherface." A tie back to the 1974 original positions it as a sequel to the first film, but don't make too much of it. Director David Blue Garcia, working with a team that includes writer-producers Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues ("Don't Breathe," 2013's "Evil Dead" remake), keeps things simple, pointed and roaring. Leatherface still has some gas left in his chainsaw. Someone warn the next generation. 1:21. Grade: B-. -- Adam Graham. Streaming on Netflix.
'TURNING RED': "Turning Red" is the first Pixar feature on which a female filmmaker -- co-writer and director Domee Shi -- ran the show and receives sole directorial credit. In deft strokes "Turning Red" introduces the highly verbal, high-achieving, authority-pleasing Mei and her three best friends, voiced by Ava Morse, Hyein Park and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. They're a wonderful group of varying personalities. The girls yearn to catch an upcoming concert featuring their favorite crushworthy boy band, 4-Town (inexplicably, there are five of them). Doing so requires significant deception, along with dubious fundraising methods. The larger plot development here relates to the ancient Chinese family curse causing the present-tense problems for Mei. Sandra Oh voices the role of Mei's mother, who knows more than she initially tells. "Turning Red" is pure Pixar in its imaginative clash of genres and impulses. Yet it's something new, too, its own cultural- and gender-specific creation. 1:40. 3 1/2 stars. -- Michael Phillips. Streaming on Disney+.
'UNCHARTED': It's well into the third act of "Uncharted," during the airborne pirate ship battle, that I began to wonder: Who on Earth are these people? Of course, we know their names, and what they're doing -- Mark Wahlberg is Victor "Sully" Sullivan, Tom Holland his young protege, Nathan Drake, and they're on a globe-trotting adventure to find a treasure trove of gold stashed by Magellan's crew, and perhaps Nathan's long-lost brother, but really, who are they? What do they actually want (aside from gold)? How did Sully's profession become pillaging the pillagers? "Uncharted" is fine, and entertaining enough, but while some moments are inspired, others are completely inert. It's oddly neutered and bloodless, the stakes negligible. It feels like a project with so much potential that never fully achieves liftoff, stumbling when it should soar. 1:56. 2 stars. -- Katie Walsh.
'THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD': Throughout Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier's humanist, candid and melancholy Oslo-set romantic drama, "The Worst Person in the World," you may find yourself wondering who the titular character might be. Is it Julia (Renata Reinsve), the indecisive, impulsive, entrancing heroine at the center of the story? Is it Aksel (Anders Danielsen Lie), Julia's older boyfriend, a brilliant, edgy comic book artist? Is it the sweetly submissive Eivind (Herbert Nordrum) one of Julia's other suitors? The truth is that none of them are "the worst" even if they may, at times, feel that way; indeed it's their fumbling, failing, flailing attempts to run towards happiness that make them so relatable, and ultimately, lovable. "The Worst Person in the World" is incredibly good company, as it turns out. 2:07. 4 stars. -- Katie Walsh. In Norwegian with English subtitles.
'YOU WON'T BE ALONE': First-time feature filmmaker Goran Stolevski's ruminative supernatural tale is set in the rustic hillside villages of 19th-century Macedonia. The hills are alive with the sound of screaming, whenever the presence of Old Maid Maria, the witch also known as the Wolf-Eateress, can be felt. In the film's opening minutes, the burn-scarred witch (Anamaria Marinca, smiling like a hag who knows she has the upper hand) makes a hard bargain with a peasant woman: Raise your infant daughter, and I'll come back for her when she turns 16. From there "You Won't Be Alone" combines a tale of no-win parenting with the pungent, oddly delicate persuasion of an old folk tale imagined anew. The girl, Nevena, rendered mute by the witch, is raised in a cave by her real mother. Once she's collected by Old Maid Maria, she learns how to become whomever or whatever she kills. In every design detail, the physical production and realization of "You Won't Be Alone" really does take you somewhere. However unsettling, it's a film that knows what it's doing. 1:49. 3 stars. -- Michael Phillips.
XXXXX
REVIEW: 'THE CONTRACTOR'
By Katie Walsh
Tribune News Service
2 1/2 stars
Chris Pine slips into his best spy-wear for Tarik Saleh's "The Contractor," a character study (cloaked as a thriller) of a U.S. Army Ranger who tries his hand in the murky world of private security. Written by J.P. Davis, "The Contractor" paints a deeply cynical picture of life after service for American military heroes, having destroyed their bodies on the battlefield and left to fend for themselves and their families in an increasingly brutal world.
Davis' orderly script proceeds almost like clockwork through its acts, setting up our main character, James (Pine) and his situation at home, struggling to support his family after he's honorably discharged from the Army for using banned substances to treat his lingering injuries. He's promised his wife (Gillian Jacobs) he'll stay out of private security contracting gigs, but the temptation of big money promised by an old war buddy, Mike (Ben Foster), and Rusty (Kiefer Sutherland), the proprietor of a security company known as "The Ranch," proves too tempting to pass up. It's a seductive sell, with cash up front and Rusty's folksy charm; he tends tomato plants while talking of safe, honorable money, nothing like "Erik Prince" (of Blackwater notoriety).
When James lands in Berlin, "The Contractor" transforms from an American family drama into a Euro spy thriller. He's tasked with trailing a scientist working on viral pathologies, and told he has ties to terrorist organizations with designs on releasing a bioweapon, so James doesn't blink when he, Mike and their crew break into the lab to steal research. It's a well-oiled mission, executed in low voices and quiet movements, but as the mission changes, and the scientist begs for his life and family, James' eyes start darting around behind his balaclava, doubt creeping in. Soon enough, he has to go rogue, on the run in Germany, "Jason Bourne"-style, though it's not his government chasing him, but a shadowy private American company.
There is a bleak poetry to Davis' script, as the men of this world reckon with the things they've done as lifelong warriors. There's no pontificating, far from it, just a few choice words and details that add nuance to a story, or flip it on its back. But the spare resonance is so restrained as to be even a bit underwritten. Unlike most films, "The Contractor" could have used a hair more exposition, or at least more clearly defined motivations beyond "family," which becomes a catch-all for why these men do what they do. Does James have a greater sense of justice and empathy? How evil are the people pulling the strings? For a situation this messy, the story is almost a little too clean.
What elevates "The Contractor" is the incredible cast. Pine is excellent, whether he's in motion -- swiftly executing the technical skills he knows so well -- or in repose, often in physical or mental anguish. But Pine is never better than when he's opposite magnetic character actor Foster. The two played brothers in Taylor Sheridan's heist film "Hell or High Water," and as soon as Foster rolls in, "The Contractor" instantly becomes a better, and more complex film. Every moment Foster is on screen as the unpredictable Mike is electrifying, and the chemistry Pine and Foster create in their wounded, yet loyal brotherhood is undeniable.
But "The Contractor" is decidedly Pine's film. His performance is as efficient as the script, which Saleh in turn mirrors with a crisp, smooth aesthetic. There's nothing particularly showy about the style, but it serves the story of this professional warrior working his way through an unfamiliar place, on the run. When it starts to get a bit grittier, the handheld camera comes in, as Pine has to muck about in the mud and literally go underground to find the truth. What he extracts isn't triumph, but rather, a cautionary tale, a dark fable about what faces veterans after serving their country.
MPAA rating: R (for violence and language).
Running time: 1:43.
In theaters, on digital and on demand.
XXXXX
REVIEW: 'MORIBUS'
By Michael Phillips
Chicago Tribune
1 1/2 stars
You know what I'd like to see? I'd like to see a movie where Jared Leto turns into a better actor.
Meantime there's "Morbius," where Leto plays not Batman but a man who turns into a bat man, vampire blood coursing through veins that manage to over- and under-act simultaneously.
In the space between those words "bat" and "man" lies every indulgent, go-nowhere ... unmotivated ... pause favored by Leto, who won an Academy Award for "Dallas Buyers Club" and who went on to, among others, play the hideous Joker of the hideous 2016 "Suicide Squad" destined to be swept under Joaquin Phoenix's rug.
Leto: Not a no-talent. Not untalented. He has talent. But he favors a peculiarly enervating brand of intensity, deserving of its own two-word variation. It's intense. In an itty way.
And "Morbius" is an itty sort of Marvel movie, from Sony and Columbia, a little "Doctor Strange" drenched with gallons of "Venom." Early in the movie the character of Dr. Michael Morbius, introduced originally in a 1971 "Amazing Spider-Man" comic storyline, turns down his Nobel Prize for inventing artificial blood and saving countless lives. The discovery was accidental, he reasons. The film, just this side of an R-rated melee, is one big fake blood squib.
Struggling with a rare blood disorder, Dr. M 'copters into Costa Rica to subject himself to a caveful of vampire bats. His research suggests a blend of human and bat DNA will cure him, and he'll be able to save his similarly afflicted childhood friend nicknamed "Milo" (played by Matt Smith of "Doctor Who") as he promised him years earlier.
Aided by his research colleague and sort-of love interest Dr. Bancroft (Adria Arjona, the best thing in the picture), Dr. M sees his radical experiment through to the end. It goes not well, though transforming into a vampire has its perks: "bat radar," aka supersensitive hearing, along with being able to fly like a bat. Here, with the most generic digital effects a medium-sized big budget can buy, the flying scenes have been rendered to look like Morbius is wearing a flight suit decorated with colored crepe paper.
Much of "Morbius" sticks to a small circle of animosity and bloodletting and bloodsucking between Dr. M, Milo and Dr. Bancroft, plus a couple of NYPD detectives played by Tyrese Gibson and Al Madrigal. Director Daniel Espinosa, a filmmaker of Chilean roots based in Sweden, has made some passable-to-proficient action vehicles, among them "Easy Money" (2012), "Safe House" (2012) and "Life" (2017). The "Morbius" script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless runs about 100 minutes without credits, but it feels like 150. Espinosa can do only so much, though now and then something happens visually, such as a simple hospital hallway sequence where flashes of motion detector lighting juice the suspense.
An awful lot of the movie depends on the chemistry between Leto and Smith, playing old friends and new enemies. I don't relish pinning blame, or a tail, or horns, or anything on a particular star/executive producer, in this case Leto, since so much in corporate franchise commerce has a chance to go wrong before a single performer gets in front of a camera. But my bafflement regarding Leto is becoming chronic, and I'm still recovering from his opera buffa turn and Chico Marx dialect in "House of Gucci."
In "Morbius" the actor's willful disinterest in figuring out the rhythm of a scene, what's important in it and how to bounce off his scene partners -- well, it's acting in a vacuum. What he needs is a director who can steer him away from his favorite scene partner, i.e., Jared Leto, long enough to activate the material at hand, even if it's just a third-tier Marvel franchise hopeful.
MPAA rating: PG-13 (for intense sequences of violence, some frightening images, and brief strong language).
Running time: 1:44.
XXXXX
REVIEW: 'YOU WON'T BE ALONE'
By Michael Phillips
Chicago Tribune
3 stars
"What a piece of work is man!" Neither of the ravenous witches in "You Won't Be Alone" actually quote Shakespeare, but that astonished sentiment informs every beat of first-time feature filmmaker Goran Stolevski's ruminative supernatural tale, set in the rustic hillside villages of 19th-century Macedonia.
To which millions of horror movie fans will reply: Uh, no thanks, I'll wait for something more American, with some dead babysitters in it. Fine. Nevertheless: Focus Features picked up Stolevski's film for theatrical distribution, so here we are. And I'm glad we are here, even if a recent preview screening had people bee-lining for the exits long before things wrapped up.
In "You Won't Be Alone," the hills are alive with the sound of screaming, whenever the presence of Old Maid Maria, the witch also known as the Wolf-Eateress, can be felt. In the film's opening minutes, the burn-scarred witch (Anamaria Marinca, smiling like a hag who knows she has the upper hand) makes a hard bargain with a peasant woman: Raise your infant daughter, and I'll come back for her when she turns 16.
From there "You Won't Be Alone" combines a tale of no-win parenting with the pungent, oddly delicate persuasion of an old folk tale imagined anew. The girl, Nevena, rendered mute by the witch, is raised in a cave by her real mother. Once she's collected by Old Maid Maria, she learns how to become whomever or whatever she kills.
Much of the film follows the grown Nevena as she transforms into three different humans, one of them played by Noomi Rapace of "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" and, more recently, the Icelandic film "Lamb," which lies closer to this film's funky earthbound supernaturalism.
The young witch's human education reveals to her a "burning, hurting thing, this world," as she says in subtitled Macedonian-language voice-over. As in 2014 s "Under the Skin," we are seeing the world, and all sorts of rough, beautiful, carnal, elusive discoveries, through the eyes of a societal outsider.
Stolevski, based in Australia, shoots his film with close, tight hand-held camerawork, and at times it evokes what might happen if Terrence Malick took on a less comforting corner of the natural world. It's more essay than straight-ahead narrative, but that is simply a fact, not a flaw. In every design detail, the physical production and realization of "You Won't Be Alone" really does take you somewhere. However unsettling, it's a film that knows what it's doing.
MPAA rating: R (for violence and gore, sexual content, graphic nudity, and sexual assault).
Running time: 1:49.
XXXXX
(C)2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.