Now playing: Reviews of movies showing in theaters or streaming online
Tribune Newspapers Critics
Tribune Content Agency
(RATINGS: The movies listed below are rated according to the following key: 4 stars -- excellent; 3 stars -- good; 2 stars -- fair; 1 star -- poor.)
(This week's package includes: capsule film reviews by Michael Phillips, chief movie critic for the Chicago Tribune, and other contributing writers; 2) longer reviews of "The Northman" and "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent."
'THE ADAM PROJECT': What if you had a chance, as an adult, to revisit nagging issues with your parents? To reconcile with your younger self? Could it fix the past, or possibly even the future? This is the question undertaken rather literally in Shawn Levy's clever time travel flick "The Adam Project." Levy and star Ryan Reynolds recently collaborated on "Free Guy," and "The Adam Project," written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin, makes similar use of Reynolds' strength as a motor-mouthed leading man, a movie star who can simultaneously pull off comedy and action hero antics. "The Adam Project" is doubly quippy with the presence of Walker Scobell, who plays Young Adam to Reynold's Big Adam, and matches him beat for beat when they meet in their respective timelines. As the film explains, "time travel exists, you just don't know it yet," asking the audience to suspend their disbelief and just go on this journey, a high-concept sci-fi action adventure that's more about the symbolic repair of father-son relationships than it's actually about time travel. 1:46 2 stars. -- Katie Walsh. Streaming on Netflix.
'AFTER YANG': In Kogonada's directorial debut, "Columbus," he explored the "modernism of the soul," through the architecture of Columbus, Indiana, and the unique connection between two strangers seeing each other, and themselves, against the backdrop of the environments they share. In his second feature film, "After Yang," Kogonada once again takes up the question of the soul and its existence in modern, even postmodern, times. But while "Columbus" was an exploration of the soul in a space, "After Yang" takes up the question of the soul throughout time. Kogonada adapted "After Yang" from the short story "Saying Goodbye to Yang" from the book "Children of the New World" by Alexander Weinstein, and the film takes place in a near future that looks a bit different, but functions in the same way. This sleekly modern world is informed by East Asian aesthetics, food and culture, and the advanced technologies are familiar: FaceTime, self-driving cars, video games, animated photo snippets. It is a world so close we might reach out touch it, and with the warm, comfortable production design by Alexandra Schaller and gauzy cinematography by Benjamin Loeb, Kogonada makes the film an almost tactile experience. 1:36. 4 stars. -- Katie Walsh. In theaters and on Showtime.
'ALINE': There's an episode of "30 Rock" that features the character Jenna Maroney announcing she's been cast in an unauthorized Janis Joplin biopic, but since the filmmakers don't have the rights to Joplin's life, Maroney is playing a Joplin-like character named "Jackie Jormp-Jomp." But what was a silly gag for the NBC comedy has now become real, in the form of "Aline," the unauthorized biopic "inspired by" the life of French Canadian singing superstar Celine Dion. The film follows the life of Aline Dieu, the youngest of 13 children, a child prodigy who takes the world by storm with her powerful voice, falls in love with and marries her much older manager, sings the most famous movie song in the world, and takes up a residency in Vegas, while mothering her three boys, including twins, and reckoning with the mortality of her older husband. It's the Celine Dion story, with a few names changed, and a couple of snippets of her most famous songs -- fairly standard biopic fare. 2:08. 2 1/2 stars. -- Katie Walsh. In French with English subtitles.
'ALL THE OLD KNIVES': In "All the Old Knives," ex-lovers and spies Henry and Celia meet for dinner in an upscale California beach town. They reminisce, haltingly, but this is no ordinary get-together. Celia (Thandiwe Newton) left the job years ago and shed her ties to the CIA in favor of marriage and children; Henry (Chris Pine) is still on the job and he's been tasked with investigating a deadly airline hijacking from nearly a decade back, when they were both based out of Vienna. Turns out, there was a leak that sabotaged their efforts for a better outcome. Over sips of wine, fine dining and subtle mutual interrogation, this reunion is meant to shed light on the mole's identity. Who double-crossed whom? 1:41. 1 1/2 stars. -- Nina Metz. In theaters and streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
'THE BATMAN': Just when you've had it with Gotham City, caped crusaders and the whole murked-up franchise, along comes a good Batman movie -- easily the best since "The Dark Knight" 14 years and an entire film industry ago. "The Batman" features a solemnly effective new Bruce Wayne/Batman courtesy of Robert Pattinson. He has a superb counterpoint/frenemy/soul mate in Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Selina works as a nightclub hostess (vaguely defined on purpose) in a mob hangout frequented by John Turturro's Falcone, who is outfitted by sunglasses handed down, apparently, from Sam Giancana. "Oz" Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, reports to Falcone but isn't happy about the arrangement. He's played by an unrecognizable Colin Farrell. Meanwhile, Andy Serkis as Wayne's guardian Alfred Pennyworth is lovely, a naturally civilized antidote to all the hellishness swirling around him. All it takes for Gotham, aka America, to give into pure chaos, is simple: "fear, and a little focused violence," according to Paul Dano's Riddler. "The Batman," rated PG-13 but barely, plays all the sides of Gotham's mean streets more compellingly, and without mainlining the viciousness "Joker" style. I don't know if we needed "The Batman," but Matt Reeves, the director and co-writer, and company certainly elevated it. 2:56. 3 stars. -- Michael Phillips.
'AMBULANCE': Director Michael Bay's "Ambulance" celebrates Los Angeles as a shining city build on a cloverleaf of speed, concrete, yelling, automatic gunfire and rugged American individualism on both sides of the law. At weird intervals the action cuts away to a fluttering faceful of U.S. flag, as a reminder of where we are and who we are, and what the movie's selling: national pride in a certain kind of mediocre action picture. None of the collisions, Gatling gun massacres or SWAT sniper stare-downs in "Ambulance" can compete with Jake Gyllenhaal's popeyed, this-guy-goes-to-11 dramatics in the role of the turtlenecked bank robber under pressure, a character whose heist management style tends toward hammering repetition of simple commands. 2:16. 2 stars. -- Michael Phillips.
'THE BUBBLE': "At least we tried to make a movie, they can't judge us for that," a character says at the end of writer-director Judd Apatow's newest comedy for Netflix. "We made something that's a distraction in these difficult times." I can only assume these words are a not-so-subtle effort to short circuit critiques -- we're grading on effort these days, are we? -- from anyone puzzled by "The Bubble" and its halfhearted attempts to satirize Hollywood egos and moviemaking in the Age of COVID-19. The cast and crew of a "Jurassic"-like action franchise called "Cliff Beasts" have assembled mid-pandemic -- first for a luxurious two-week quarantine, then for several months of filming inside "the bubble" (no one goes in or out for the duration) -- at a lavish estate-turned-hotel in the English countryside. From the word go, chaos reigns. 2:06. 1 1/2 stars. -- Nina Metz. Streaming on Netflix.
'THE CONTRACTOR': Chris Pine slips into his best spy-wear for Tarik Saleh's "The Contractor," a character study (cloaked as a thriller) of a U.S. Army Ranger who tries his hand in the murky world of private security. Written by J.P. Davis, "The Contractor" paints a deeply cynical picture of life after service for American military heroes, having destroyed their bodies on the battlefield and left to fend for themselves and their families in an increasingly brutal world. 1:43. 2 1/2 stars. -- Katie Walsh. In theaters, on digital and on demand.
'THE COW': One might not expect Andrea Arnold, the English filmmaker known for her intimately harrowing narrative features "Fish Tank" and "American Honey," to next deliver a dialogue-free nonfiction film examining the life of a farm animal. But after an embattled experience on season two of the HBO series "Big Little Lies," Arnold has turned away from Hollywood and back to nature, bringing her unflinching sensibility to bear on "Cow," a carefully considered contemplation of the life of a dairy cow, Luma. While it can be a challenging watch, "Cow" doesn't necessarily have a specific agenda, and is not an indictment of the dairy industry. It offers up a clear-eyed observation of the process and allows the viewer to decide. 1:34. 3 stars. -- Katie Walsh. In theaters and on demand.
'CYRANO': The new "Cyrano" movie is an eyeful; but for the ear, more like half-full. But you always take your chances with a musical adaptation of the 1897 Edmond Rostand play about the poet warrior of the title who embarks on an anguished ghostwriting project to help out his fellow soldier, Christian, at the behest of Roxanne, who has fallen in love with Christian at first sight. Peter Dinklage originated his Cyrano at the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam, Connecticut, in 2018, then went off-Broadway in 2019. Erica Schmidt, who is married to Dinklage, directed and wrote the book for that show. Director Joe Wright enlisted her to do the screenplay for the new film, and here we have it: a swank but errant enterprise, with many confident elements very nearly making up for a movie that doesn't really benefit from song or dance. 2:04. 2 1/2 stars. -- Michael Phillips.
'DEATH ON THE NILE': In "Death on the Nile," his follow-up to the 2017 Agatha Christie mystery "Murder on the Orient Express," director/star Kenneth Branagh returns as Detective Hercule Poirot. During a vacation in Egypt, Poirot finds himself swept up in the wedding party of heiress Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot) and her rakish new hubby Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer). Seeking to escape the entreaties of Simon's obsessed ex, Jacqueline (Emma Mackey), the group embarks on trip down the Nile aboard a posh riverboat. The motley crew includes Linnet's old friend Rosalie (Letitia Wright), her aunt, a blues singer named Salome (Sophie Okonedo), Linnet's ex-fianc Dr. Windlesham (Russell Brand), her godmother Marie (Jennifer Saunders) and companion (Dawn French), Linnet's close friend/accountant Katchadourian (Ali Fazal), her maid Louise (Rose Leslie), as well as Poirot's pal from the Orient Express, Bouc (Tom Bateman) and his mother, Euphemia (Annette Bening). Eventually, a death will occur, and Poirot will be there to figure it out. 2:07. 2 1/2 stars. -- Katie Walsh.
'DEEP WATER': Whither the erotic thriller? The genre, so popular in the late '80s and early '90s, is a dying breed in the current Hollywood landscape, so any time one makes it to the screen, it's a cause for celebration, or at least notice. Especially one directed by Adrian Lyne, the king of the erotic thrillers, having directed "Fatal Attraction," "9 1/2 Weeks," "Indecent Proposal" and "Unfaithful." His latest film, "Deep Water," is a husband "allowing" his wife to conduct extramarital affairs in order to keep her within the family fold. But Vic Van Allen (Ben Affleck) doesn't seem to allow, so much as he barely tolerates, visibly grimacing when Melinda (Ana de Armas) parades her lovers under his nose. Outside of the complex central relationship to which Lyne dedicates his attention, the supporting characters are disposable. "Deep Water" is ridiculous and trashy, but in that "Saturday night, bottle of wine, bowl of popcorn on the couch" kind of way. 1:55. 2 1/2 stars. -- Katie Walsh. Streaming on Hulu.
'DOG': The underdog is a good position for Channing Tatum. Despite being one of the most beloved himbos of Hollywood, thanks to his affable screen presence, up-for-anything attitude, and obviously, his good looks, it still feels like we, as a population, underestimate Tatum a bit, especially as he makes his directorial debut with "Dog." Tatum shares the director's chair with frequent producing partner and "Magic Mike" and "Magic Mike XXL" writer Reid Carolin, who is also making his directorial debut. Carolin penned the script with Brett Rodriguez, about a former Army Ranger, Jackson Briggs (Tatum), who is tasked with delivering another veteran to the funeral of an Army buddy who has died in a car accident. The vet in question happens to be Lulu, a Purple Heart-decorated combat dog, a Belgian Malinois whose handler was Jackson's pal Riley. Like Jackson, she's riddled with bullet scars, emotional triggers and the residual effects of war trauma, and she's no longer a useful asset to the Army. The road-trip high jinks add a level of absurdity to the proceedings that keep "Dog" from ever getting too heavy or maudlin. While some storylines could have used more care and attention, Reid and Tatum's directorial instincts bring a fresh approach to this type of film. It's a pleasure to say that this is one good "Dog." 1:41. 2 1/2 stars. -- Katie Walsh.
'EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE': Describing the premise of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is a unique challenge. The luminous and legendary Michelle Yeoh stars, playing against type as Evelyn, the harried proprietress of a laundromat, juggling her father's arrival from China, her daughter's desire to have her girlfriend accepted by the family and her husband's threats of divorce, plus the challenges of keeping a small business running, including a looming tax audit. Evelyn doesn't have time or attention to dole out to anyone, and her family is struggling. It's at said tax audit that something strange happens... 2:12. 2 stars. -- Katie Walsh.
'FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE': The third installment in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," arrives four years after the second film, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald." The plot concerns Grindelwald's grasps at power in the magical world because he essentially wants to start a race war with the muggles (humans). Set in the 1930s (or thereabouts), the fascist vibes are thick in the air as the motley crew of Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Newt's brother Theseus (Callum Turner), Hogwarts prof Lally Hicks (Jessica Williams), and muggle baker Jacob (Dan Fogler) set out to foil Grindelwald's plans by confusing his visions of the future. Does the plan work? Not really, but honestly, who's to say? After all the running around they still end up at some rigged election in Bhutan (why?) in which a magical creature will select the "pure of heart" to lead the magical world, if anyone still cares. There is nothing of consequence that occurs in this movie, as everyone involved seems to be going through the motions in order to cash a check and fulfill their obligations. 2:22. 1 1/2 stars. -- Katie Walsh.
'FATHER STU': "Father Stu"? He's not a regular priest, he's a cool priest. A tough priest. A priest who swears (a lot), a priest with a history of boozing and boxing. That's the story told, at least by the film's poster, which features a diptych of star Mark Wahlberg, looking rough and rueful in a mug shot, and then beatific in Catholic clergy apparel. The journey between the two photos is the dominion of "Father Stu," the directorial debut of Rosalind Ross, who also wrote the screenplay, though there's more to the story of Catholic priest Stuart Long. There is a profound grace to be found in "Father Stu," when everyone gets out of the way to let the message of suffering as spirituality just breathe. But one can't help but feel like that comes too little and too late to have any significant impact. 2:04. 1 2 stars. -- Katie Walsh.
'THE LOST CITY': The enduring power of Sandra Bullock as a rom-com heroine is one of the greatest wonders of the world. In her latest action-comedy "The Lost City," where she plays a romance novelist, Loretta Sage, opposite Channing Tatum, she's just as fresh, funny and beguiling as she was 28 years ago, in her breakout role opposite Keanu Reeves in "Speed." The characters in "The Lost City" (also starring Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe) are searching for treasure in a remote tropical jungle, but the real marvel is in front of them all along, in the form of our beloved Sandra B. "The Lost City" isn't just a diverting romp, it's a return to rom-com form for one of our best and brightest stars of the genre. Bullock's still got it, and she won't soon let you forget it. 2:12. 3 stars. -- Katie Walsh.
'MARRY ME': In the past, rom-coms starring Jennifer Lopez often saddled her with professions that are just too unbelievable. "Maid in Manhattan"? "The Wedding Planner"? Not our Jenny from the Block. So it's refreshing to see J.Lo, in a much-heralded return to the romantic comedy fold, playing a character who just makes sense for her: a global pop superstar. But it's not just a professional life that Lopez shares with her character, Kat Valdez, in "Marry Me," directed by Kat Coiro, based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby, and that's a good thing. Lopez brings authenticity to her portrayal of Kat Valdez, a heightened version of Lopez herself. This delightfully meta Venn diagram of character and star is placed within a preposterously high-concept scenario for a rom-com. 1:52. 2 1/2 stars. -- Katie Walsh. In theaters and streaming on Peacock.
'MOONFALL': Jazz great Slim Gaillard's interpretation of "How High the Moon" includes this existential pearl: "Everybody's wondering how high the moon/ The moon never wonder how low you are." It's something to think about, which is more than a sane viewer would say about Roland Emmerich's new disaster film "Moonfall." It's as ber-zak as Gaillard's creation, and in Emmerich's career of perpetually putting Earth at the edge of violent extinction with "Independence Day," "The Day After Tomorrow," "2012" and others, this one's the trippiest of all. His movies are daft narrative blurs, full of calamity, yet there's zero meanness on screen, which makes him the good-time polar opposite of Michael Bay in "Transformers" mode. Emmerich's payoffs may be ridiculous but they're sincere. His vision of the world, and how to save it, again, contains multitudes of both punishment and payoff, and "Moonfall" offers a unique hybrid: the payoffishment. 2:00. 2 stars. -- Michael Phillips.
'MORIBUS': "Morbius" is an itty sort of Marvel movie, from Sony and Columbia, a little "Doctor Strange" drenched with gallons of "Venom." Early in the movie the character of Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto), introduced originally in a 1971 "Amazing Spider-Man" comic storyline, turns down his Nobel Prize for inventing artificial blood and saving countless lives. The discovery was accidental, he reasons. The film, just this side of an R-rated melee, is one big fake blood squib. Struggling with a rare blood disorder, Dr. M 'copters into Costa Rica to subject himself to a caveful of vampire bats. His research suggests a blend of human and bat DNA will cure him, and he'll be able to save his similarly afflicted childhood friend nicknamed "Milo" (played by Matt Smith of "Doctor Who") as he promised him years earlier. An awful lot of the movie depends on the chemistry between Leto and Smith, playing old friends and new enemies. I don't relish pinning blame, or a tail, or horns, or anything on a particular star/executive producer, in this case Leto, since so much in corporate franchise commerce has a chance to go wrong before a single performer gets in front of a camera. But my bafflement regarding Leto is becoming chronic, and I'm still recovering from his opera buffa turn and Chico Marx dialect in "House of Gucci." 1:44. 1 1/2 stars. -- Michael Phillips.
'NO EXIT': On the one hand, director Damien Power ("Killer Ground") -- working from a screenplay by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari ("Ant-Man and the Wasp"), who have adapted Taylor Adams' 2017 novel of the same name -- has crafted a movie stress-inducing enough to feel big screen-worthy. On the other, the story is overly simple, and the movie's cast -- with one-time "24" star and Allstate Insurance pitchman Dennis Haysbert easily being the most recognizable of the faces -- has a distinct TV-movie feel. As you'd hope from its title, where "No Exit" succeeds is in its entrapment of all its key players. Be he or she a kidnapper or merely a weary traveler, the person has nowhere to go. It's not as if the woods surrounding the rest stop offer anything in the way of safety given the weather raging outside its walls, and no one can call for help. Instead, it features some Tarantino-ian violence, "No Exit" becoming somewhat unexpectedly gruesome in its final stretch. Be prepared to squirm on your couch, at least a little. 1:35. 2 stars. -- Mark Meszoros. Streaming on Hulu.
'THE NORTHMAN': In 1982, "Conan the Barbarian" enticed audiences with a poster promising four phases of a rough man's rough life: "Thief. Warrior. Gladiator. King." "The Northman," which wanders narratively but, as cinema, basically eats "Conan" for breakfast, follows what might be considered a similar career path: Prince, followed by Slave, then Viking Marauder, and finally Newly Sensitized Lover and Potential Family Man. Alexander Skarsgard takes the title role, as well as taking a fair bit of on-screen punishment en route to a climactic battle at the Gates of Hel (one "l" in this hell, for the record). There, at Hel, Amleth, played by Skarsgard, wields his mighty sword against his kingdom-usurping uncle (Claes Bang) surrounded by rivers of flaming molten lava. They're nude, discreetly silhouetted, and as in much of "The Northman" the scene's melding of digital and practical effects and design strategies doesn't lead to the usual fantasy generica. Robert Eggers creates worlds that used to be, or never were, but thanks to his chosen medium, there they are, vivid and alive. 2:16. 3 stars. -- Michael Phillips.
'THE OUTFIT': Leonard (Mark Rylance), the proprietor of the finest bespoke suiting shop in 1956 Chicago, wants to make one thing very clear: he's not a tailor, he's a cutter. "Anyone with a needle and thread can call themselves a tailor," he sniffs. No, Leonard trained for years on legendary Savile Row in London learning the art of cutting suits from fine cloth, and he wields his trusty old shears with the precision and confidence that comes from decades dedicated to his craft. "The Outfit," written by Johnathan McClain and Graham Moore, is the directorial debut of Moore, who won the adapted screenplay Oscar for "The Imitation Game." It takes place entirely within the confines of Leonard's shop, a cozy respite from the freezing, seemingly bullet-riddled Chicago streets. But the gang warfare creeps beyond the threshold of L. Burling Bespoke, and the result is a twisty, blood-soaked chamber piece, a retro gangster noir as meticulously crafted as a fine custom suit. 1:45. 3 stars. -- Katie Walsh.
'STRAWBERRY MANSION': The beguiling, low-fi "Strawberry Mansion" is the kind of movie they don't make anymore -- not in the conventional, studio-era term of reassuring stories told and millions of hearts warmed, but as pure fantasy of consistently sprightly invention, special effects and animation elements with actual charm, and a spirit I can only describe as soulful. It's 2035. The federal government employs "dream auditors" to make sure people are paying their taxes on their dream lives. One such auditor, Preble, visits the country home of Bella. She's living alone, serenely, with her chickens and a turtle, and an entire roomful of antiquated VHS tapes predating the 2035-era's "airstick" method of recording dreams. What Preble finds on this particular job is even trippier than the previous sentence indicates. 1:31. 3 1/2 stars. -- Michael Phillips. In theaters and streaming via Music Box Films.
'SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2': Based on the enduring Sega video game franchise about a speedy blue creature, "Sonic the Hedgehog" raced into theaters in early 2020. A mix of live-action and digital animation, "Sonic" was a reasonably fun family-friendly adventure that benefited from a wonderful voice performance from Ben Schwartz as the heroic Sonic and generally enjoyable cartoonish shenanigans from Jim Carrey as his nemesis, the villainous Dr. Robotnik. With "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," we get a sequel that is, of course, bigger. And, unfortunately, looonnnngeeerrrrr. In the movie's production notes, producer Toby Ascher speaks of efforts to create "a Sonic cinematic universe," because, we can only assume, the world has too few cinematic universes at this point. Well, guys, if we are to see more of Blue Justice and his buddies, a little less may prove to be a bit more next time. 2:02. 2 stars. -- Mark Meszoros.
'STUDIO 666': Horror is so hot right now, everyone wants a bite. No longer relegated to the midnight movie, the often low-budget, high-profit genre isn't just flourishing at the box office in the lingering pandemic market, it's practically saturated it. So it's no surprise that a beloved rock band, especially one as affable as the Foo Fighters might want in on the action. What they've come up with is a goofy, gory horror comedy, "Studio 666," directed by BJ McDonnell, written by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, from a story by Foo frontman Dave Grohl. Neither funny nor scary, "Studio 666" is lacking in all tension and suspense. Not even the presence of the Horror Master himself, John Carpenter, making a cameo, or 2022's newly minted Scream Queen Jenna Ortega ("Scream," "X"), can offer true horror bona fides to this flick, while stand-up comic Whitney Cummings can't make this thing funny either. 1:46. 1 1/2 stars. -- Katie Walsh.
'TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE': Generation Z gets the Leatherface treatment in "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," a bloody, tongue-in-cheek entry in the long-running horror franchise. A group of idealistic young 20-somethings pull up to a Texas ghost town with big dreams of turning it into an urban utopia. There's just one problem: the town happens to be home to a certain chainsaw wielding maniac, and he doesn't share the youngsters' vision of Likes and lattes. He's not even on social media. Oh, the horror. "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is the ninth film in the "Texas Chainsaw" series, and the first since 2017's "Leatherface." A tie back to the 1974 original positions it as a sequel to the first film, but don't make too much of it. Director David Blue Garcia, working with a team that includes writer-producers Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues ("Don't Breathe," 2013's "Evil Dead" remake), keeps things simple, pointed and roaring. Leatherface still has some gas left in his chainsaw. Someone warn the next generation. 1:21. Grade: B-. -- Adam Graham. Streaming on Netflix.
'TURNING RED': "Turning Red" is the first Pixar feature on which a female filmmaker -- co-writer and director Domee Shi -- ran the show and receives sole directorial credit. In deft strokes "Turning Red" introduces the highly verbal, high-achieving, authority-pleasing Mei and her three best friends, voiced by Ava Morse, Hyein Park and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. They're a wonderful group of varying personalities. The girls yearn to catch an upcoming concert featuring their favorite crushworthy boy band, 4-Town (inexplicably, there are five of them). Doing so requires significant deception, along with dubious fundraising methods. The larger plot development here relates to the ancient Chinese family curse causing the present-tense problems for Mei. Sandra Oh voices the role of Mei's mother, who knows more than she initially tells. "Turning Red" is pure Pixar in its imaginative clash of genres and impulses. Yet it's something new, too, its own cultural- and gender-specific creation. 1:40. 3 1/2 stars. -- Michael Phillips. Streaming on Disney+.
'THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT': Now 58, with nearly 100 film credits since he was "Brad's bud" in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" in 1982, Nicolas Cage has handled a lion's share of money grabs in a career distinguished by a gratifying number of movies worth seeing, often just for him. Good material, bad material, big-budget studio clangers, low-budget indies on wry: The man does not coast. The central gag in the occasionally funny action-comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" imagines Cage, playing a variation on himself named Nick Cage at a career impasse. Divorced, with a tenuous, tetchy relationship with a (fictional) teenage daughter played by Lily Mo Sheen, the movie's version of Cage has run up a $600,000 tab at a fancy Los Angeles hotel and needs a job. His agent, Fink (Neil Patrick Harris), comes through with a prospect: For a cool, gallingly easy million, his client is to attend a superrich Cage fan's birthday party on the island of Mallorca, Spain. There Cage will be the special guest star, required only to small-talk about his career, get some sun and sweat his future. Through it all, Cage gives his all, which hardly needed saying. He takes on two roles, plus a cameo, playing "himself"; a pushy, digitally de-aged '90s version of himself, named "Nicky"; and a peppy, aged Italian crime boss with terrible fashion sense. Cage never stops trying things, whether its eccentric physical details or idiosyncratically timed punchlines. 1:47. 2 stars. -- Michael Phillips.
'UNCHARTED': It's well into the third act of "Uncharted," during the airborne pirate ship battle, that I began to wonder: Who on Earth are these people? Of course, we know their names, and what they're doing -- Mark Wahlberg is Victor "Sully" Sullivan, Tom Holland his young protege, Nathan Drake, and they're on a globe-trotting adventure to find a treasure trove of gold stashed by Magellan's crew, and perhaps Nathan's long-lost brother, but really, who are they? What do they actually want (aside from gold)? How did Sully's profession become pillaging the pillagers? "Uncharted" is fine, and entertaining enough, but while some moments are inspired, others are completely inert. It's oddly neutered and bloodless, the stakes negligible. It feels like a project with so much potential that never fully achieves liftoff, stumbling when it should soar. 1:56. 2 stars. -- Katie Walsh.
'THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD': Throughout Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier's humanist, candid and melancholy Oslo-set romantic drama, "The Worst Person in the World," you may find yourself wondering who the titular character might be. Is it Julia (Renata Reinsve), the indecisive, impulsive, entrancing heroine at the center of the story? Is it Aksel (Anders Danielsen Lie), Julia's older boyfriend, a brilliant, edgy comic book artist? Is it the sweetly submissive Eivind (Herbert Nordrum) one of Julia's other suitors? The truth is that none of them are "the worst" even if they may, at times, feel that way; indeed it's their fumbling, failing, flailing attempts to run towards happiness that make them so relatable, and ultimately, lovable. "The Worst Person in the World" is incredibly good company, as it turns out. 2:07. 4 stars. -- Katie Walsh. In Norwegian with English subtitles.
'YOU WON'T BE ALONE': First-time feature filmmaker Goran Stolevski's ruminative supernatural tale is set in the rustic hillside villages of 19th-century Macedonia. The hills are alive with the sound of screaming, whenever the presence of Old Maid Maria, the witch also known as the Wolf-Eateress, can be felt. In the film's opening minutes, the burn-scarred witch (Anamaria Marinca, smiling like a hag who knows she has the upper hand) makes a hard bargain with a peasant woman: Raise your infant daughter, and I'll come back for her when she turns 16. From there "You Won't Be Alone" combines a tale of no-win parenting with the pungent, oddly delicate persuasion of an old folk tale imagined anew. The girl, Nevena, rendered mute by the witch, is raised in a cave by her real mother. Once she's collected by Old Maid Maria, she learns how to become whomever or whatever she kills. In every design detail, the physical production and realization of "You Won't Be Alone" really does take you somewhere. However unsettling, it's a film that knows what it's doing. 1:49. 3 stars. -- Michael Phillips.
REVIEW: 'THE NORTHMAN'
By Michael Phillips
Chicago Tribune
3 stars
In 1982, "Conan the Barbarian" enticed audiences with a poster promising four phases of a rough man's rough life: "Thief. Warrior. Gladiator. King."
"The Northman," which wanders narratively but, as cinema, basically eats "Conan" for breakfast, follows what might be considered a similar career path: Prince, followed by Slave, then Viking Marauder, and finally Newly Sensitized Lover and Potential Family Man.
Alexander Skarsgard takes the title role, as well as taking a fair bit of on-screen punishment en route to a climactic battle at the Gates of Hel (one "l" in this hell, for the record). There, at Hel, Amleth, played by Skarsgard, wields his mighty sword against his kingdom-usurping uncle (Claes Bang) surrounded by rivers of flaming molten lava. They're nude, discreetly silhouetted, and as in much of "The Northman" the scene's melding of digital and practical effects and design strategies doesn't lead to the usual fantasy generica. Robert Eggers creates worlds that used to be, or never were, but thanks to his chosen medium, there they are, vivid and alive.
Warning: The movie is not for stubbornly mainstream tastes or the eccentricity-resistant. This is director Eggers' third feature, following his exquisite debut "The Witch" (2016), set in the 1630s, and the late 19th-century odd-couple nightmare "The Lighthouse" (2019). Shot in Ireland and Iceland on a large budget, "The Northman" put Eggers through a new set of paces, involving test screenings and studio input and the pressure to deliver.
I can't speak to its commercial prospects, which is a euphemism for "leave that to Variety." Eggers and his co-screenwriter, the Icelandic poet and novelist Sjon, have made a movie that reminds you of many other movies, from "The Vikings" to "Spartacus," and myths, and even plays: Shakespeare's "Hamlet" comes from the same medieval Scandinavian legends as "The Northman" does.
Young prince Amleth, played in the early going by Oscar Novak, has a bright future. His father-king (Ethan Hawke) has returned from the sea, and while his mother-queen (Nicole Kidman) may be dogged by the occasional rumor of messing around with the king's brother (Bang), all seems well for a bit.
Then the bit passes; the usurping uncle kills his brother, kidnaps the queen and the boy, outwitting his would-be assassins, escapes and is presumed dead. "The Northman" jumps ahead a generation and picks up with Amleth, enslaved and then, in short order, a Viking marauder with "a heart of cold iron." He remembers who he used to be, but only because he is driven by dreams of avenging his father's death.
From there the film, which is outlandishly gory in some unexpected ways, becomes a romance tinged with mysticism, in between calmly composed shots of entrails leaving a soldier's stomach. Anya Taylor-Joy, who starred in "The Witch," returns here as the Slavic slave woman who becomes Amleth's partner in scheming, long-term planning and true love. This leads to a reckoning for the brutish hero. Amleth is told by the "Seeress," played by Bjrk with don't-doubt-me intensity, that Amleth must keep his eye on his destiny, take care of business with his uncle and rescue his mother.
The Seeress sees more than she's telling, as it turns out, and from there "The Northman" combines plotting that rewrites "Hamlet" with more familiar Viking genre satisfactions and leaps into the supernatural.
The reason I like "The Northman" more than any number of other big-budget period bloodbaths, from "Conan the Barbarian" to "Braveheart," lies in Eggers' sly juggling of an audience's rooting interests. Temperamentally, Eggers really isn't into rooting interests as a story driver. The downside of that can be detected in Skarsgard's fierce but narrow performance, which is limited by the conception of the character as a pure revenge machine, complicated, later, by his humane awakening. But the movie's baked-in macho violence feels different here -- a little more skeptical, with fewer triumphal "kills" than usual.
It's a hearty stew of influences and rewards and, yes, some gristle. Once too often, probably, Eggers bores in on Amleth in glowering, half-crazed Kubrickian close-up. But he's a director who knows how, and when, to move a camera, and how long a shot should be sustained, and where our perspective should be in relation to a harsh act or fleeting glimpse of violence. "The Northman" fills out its widescreen canvas, carefully and meticulously. Yes, a different co-writer might've helped Eggers create a more propulsive new-style epic, instead of the trancelike vision of the 10th and early 11th centuries we have here. But these days, does anyone really want a Viking fantasy of power, revenge, spilled blood and hot lava that's all fake realism and no genuine magic?
MPAA rating: R (for strong bloody violence, some sexual content and nudity).
Running time: 2:16.
REVIEW: 'THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT'
By Michael Phillips
Chicago Tribune
2 stars
Now 58, with nearly 100 film credits since he was "Brad's bud" in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" in 1982, Nicolas Cage has handled a lion's share of money grabs in a career distinguished by a gratifying number of movies worth seeing, often just for him. Good material, bad material, big-budget studio clangers, low-budget indies on wry: The man does not coast.
The central gag in the occasionally funny action-comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" imagines Cage, playing a variation on himself named Nick Cage at a career impasse.
Divorced, with a tenuous, tetchy relationship with a (fictional) teenage daughter played by Lily Mo Sheen, the movie's version of Cage has run up a $600,000 tab at a fancy Los Angeles hotel and needs a job. His agent, Fink (Neil Patrick Harris), comes through with a prospect: For a cool, gallingly easy million, his client is to attend a superrich Cage fan's birthday party on the island of Mallorca, Spain. There Cage will be the special guest star, required only to small-talk about his career, get some sun and sweat his future.
Jovial, star-struck Javi, the Cage fanatic played by a movie-improving Pedro Pascal, has been identified by CIA operatives played by Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz (both sold short by the plot) as an international gunrunning murderer in a known family of criminals. Cage becomes a double agent of sorts, helping out the American intelligence experts while getting to know, and genuinely like, his host, who happens also to have an idea for a Cage screenplay.
You could get a good, brash lark out of that premise. "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" is roughly 38% good, and not brash or satiric enough. The bits that got me laughing had nothing -- and I mean nothing -- to do with the increasingly dominant action-thriller machinery. My favorite is a sidewinding minute or two with Nick and Javi, tripping on LSD, sitting on a bench staring, paranoid, at two people eating ice cream. It's a familiar setup: drug-fueled panic leads to a ridiculous outcome. But watching Cage and Pascal play off each other is a treat. There's a sweetness to their relationship that makes up for whole sections of a routinely shot, awkwardly edited project.
Co-written (with Kevin Etten) and directed by sophomore feature filmmaker Tom Gormican, "Unbearable Weight" name-checks like a maniac, dropping one-liners about Cage's nutty resume ("Con Air" and "Guarding Tess") while having the boy-men played by Cage and Pascal discuss the action-movie compromises they'll have to make in the screenplay they're writing. That joke feels like an apology for the film; self-referentiality without a twist is just settling for less. Comedies need the courage of their convictions, and the guts to forego anything that doesn't add to the fun.
I suppose the film's sincere bid to address the fictional Cage's better-late-than-never awakening as a father gives "Unbearable Weight" some emotional ballast. But is it any more necessary than the beatings, shootings, climactic chases and accumulation of corpses? That's dead weight, not ballast.
Through it all, Cage gives his all, which hardly needed saying. He takes on two roles, plus a cameo, playing "himself"; a pushy, digitally de-aged '90s version of himself, named "Nicky"; and a peppy, aged Italian crime boss with terrible fashion sense. Cage never stops trying things, whether its eccentric physical details (such as his wrist-spin on his juicy pronunciation of the name "Javi") or idiosyncratically timed punchlines. He has no interest in breaking his no-laziness streak, especially in his own little "Being John Malkovich." I suspect the Cage fans who will enjoy this movie won't care if it's fundamentally sloppy and lazy moviemaking. The star of the show is neither.
MPAA rating: R (for language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and violence).
Running time: 1:47.
