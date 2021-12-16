Film Clips For release: 2021-12-17
'THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2': The 2019 animated feature "The Addams Family" was a cute refresh of the classic Addams Family characters for a new, younger audience. The first film struck at the heart of what makes the Addams family unique: the way they embrace being different is actually more inclusive and loving than whatever usually passes for "normal." That sentiment is repeated in the sequel, "The Addams Family 2," but the whole endeavor unfortunately delivers diminishing returns. Lacking in narrative rigor, "The Addams Family 2" is merely a series of loose vignettes knit together by a family road trip format. Patriarch Gomez (Oscar Isaac) is inspired to take the whole crew on a vacation in order to encourage family bonding after Wednesday (Chloe Grace Moretz) starts to feel alienated from the rest of the Addams, embarrassed by their overbearing affections at her school science fair. The suggestion, perpetrated by a persistent lawyer (Wallace Shawn) in hot pursuit, that Wednesday may have been switched at birth, has her questioning everything. Soon it comes to light that this lawyer has been hired by mysterious mogul Cyrus Strange (Bill Hader), but his conviction that Wednesday is his true progeny could be hiding a far more nefarious agenda. 1:33. 1 1/2 stars. -- Katie Walsh. In theaters and on demand.
'ANTLERS': Filmmaker Scott Cooper makes his first foray into the horror genre with the creature feature "Antlers," co-written with C. Henry Chaisson and Nick Antosca, and produced by monster maestro Guillermo del Toro. Adapted from a short story, "The Quiet Boy," by Nick Antosca, the setting of "Antlers" has been moved from West Virginia to a foggy small town in Oregon. While the mythology and psychology remains frighteningly vague in Antosca's story, in the film, it's made more explicit, to largely frustrating results. Our heroine is Julia (Keri Russell), who has returned home to Oregon to live with her brother, Paul (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, after the death of their abusive father. As a teacher at the local elementary school, she takes a special interest in one of her students, Lucas (Jeremy T. Thomas), a bullied boy who is seemingly suffering from neglect. Lucas writes terrifying fairy tales with accompanying illustrations, depicting the harrowing lives of Big Wolf, Middle Wolf and Little Wolf. Worried about his welfare, and especially interested in saving a kid from an abusive situation, Julia follows Lucas around town and visits his home looking for his father, Frank (Scott Haze), and younger brother. In poking around trying to save a vulnerable kid, she unwittingly unleashes an ancient evil, which had only been precariously kept at bay by young Lucas' efforts. 1:39. 2 stars. -- Katie Walsh.
'BEING THE RICARDOS': Aaron Sorkin's "Being the Ricardos" opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show. 2:05. 1 1/2 stars. -- Katie Walsh. In theaters; streaming on Amazon Prime Dec. 21.
'BELFAST': Halfway through "Belfast," Sir Kenneth Branagh's deeply personal cinematic memoir of growing up in Northern Ireland during The Troubles, Branagh's child avatar, Buddy (newcomer Jude Hill) receives some words of reassurance from his grandfather, Pop (Ciaran Hinds). He tells him, "you're Buddy, from Belfast 15, and you'll always be Buddy from Belfast 15. That's the truth. It'll keep you safe, and it'll keep you happy." With "Belfast," Branagh, the lauded actor and director known for his Shakespearean adaptations, reconnects with Buddy from Belfast 15, remembering who that boy was, what he wanted, who he loved, and what his hopes and dreams were. It's an emotional and intimate film, a childhood remembrance steeped in nostalgia and heartbreak; a love letter to a hometown written from the soul. 1:38. 3 stars. -- Katie Walsh.
'BENEDETTA': The ecstatic agonies (or is it the agonizing ecstasies?) that have become the signature of legendary Dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven are on full display in his historical religious epic, "Benedetta," a tale of sex, suffering and the sacrament. In Judith C. Brown's 1986 book, "Immodest Acts," detailing the life story of Sister Benedetta Carlini, Verhoeven has found a vessel for his interest in hypocritical systems of power and the ways that irrepressible sexuality can threaten to burn down those structures from the inside out. The outre "Benedetta" feels like the unholy love child of Verhoeven's own "Black Book," the tale of a Dutch Jewish woman (played by Carice van Houten) who seduced Nazis in service of the Resistance during World War II (and endured the humiliating torture that ensued), and Ken Russell's controversial "The Devils," in which Oliver Reed plays a priest who drives a convent of nuns mad with lust, and finds himself the subject of religious persecution for pursuing a loving relationship with a woman. Verhoeven, who adapts Brown's book with co-writer David Birke, positions the character of Benedetta as a powerfully commanding figure, but also a woman subject to the rules of patriarchal systems in early Renaissance Italy. 2:11. 3 stars. -- Katie Walsh.
'THE BETA TEST': Jim Cummings gives a gloriously unglued performance in "The Beta Test," a satirical comic-thriller which he also co-wrote and co-directed with actor PJ McCabe. He plays a Hollywood agent who is crumbling on the inside and struggling to keep it together on the outside, resulting in scene after scene of hilariously escalating meltdowns. Cummings is Jordan Hines, whose validation comes from his job at an L.A. talent agency. He walks with swagger and confidence but he's an insecure, jealous, petty mess, a climber always looking for the next rung and worried it will be taken from him. He's engaged to be married in less than two months (Virginia Newcomb plays his fiance) but he doesn't let that stop him from answering a letter he receives calling for an anonymous sexual encounter with an unnamed admirer. He meets with the mystery woman in a hotel room, they never remove their masks, and after enjoying one another's company they both go their separate ways. But he's torn apart by, well, not guilt, but questions: who was she? Who sent the letter? And who knows about their rendezvous? Jordan needs answers and he goes on a quest to find them, bumbling his way through pseudo-interrogations he can barely fake his way through. 1:33. Grade: B. -- Adam Graham. Now available on demand.
'C'MON C'MON': Joaquin Phoenix has never been more engaging than he is in "C'mon C'mon." The four-time Oscar nominee (and one-time winner) is at his warmest and most personable -- characteristics not usually associated with the actor -- in Mike Mills' bighearted drama, in which he plays a radio journalist working on a project about the way children see the world. Phoenix has been a steady presence in American film since he starred in "Space Camp" 35 years ago, but in "C'mon C'mon," he shows a range and level of humanity that he has rarely showed before. His performance isn't a revelation, but rather a reconfirmation that he's one of the very best talents working in movies today. And "C'mon C'mon" is a lovely showcase for him. Mills, with just his fourth film (and first since 2016's "20th Century Women"), paints an affectionate, poetic portrait of youth and wisdom, in a world where everybody is just trying to figure things out for themselves. Adults don't have the answers any more than kids do, but they're grown so they get to make most of the decisions. And hopefully the ones they make are correct. 1:49. Grade: A. -- Adam Graham.
'CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG': Back in 1963, the character of Clifford (the big, red dog) came into the world when a children's book editor suggested cartoonist and illustrator Norman Bridwell come up with a story to go along with one of his drawings. Taking inspiration from his wife and daughter, the adventures of Clifford and his faithful companion Emily Elizabeth have endured through a long-running series of children's books and a spinoff animated PBS series, and now, the long-gestating live-action version finally gallops into town. The result is a sweet, earnest film that doesn't traffic in snark or irony, capturing the childlike spirit that allows for the suspension of disbelief to buy into the sight of a giant crimson Labrador tearing across Central Park after an inflatable Zorb (remember those?). This is a film that's so guileless and well-intentioned that beating up on it would feel like, well, kicking a puppy. 1:37. 2 1/2 stars. -- Katie Walsh. In theaters and on Paramount+.
'DIANA: THE MUSICAL': "Already "Diana: The Musical" has drawn slack-jawed quality comparisons to the film version of "Cats." But "Cats" was different -- dubious material handled badly, a compilation of misjudgments and digital fur. This one's a matter of shoddy material staged efficiently and fluidly by director Christopher Ashley, aided by a solid cast of pros swimming upstream, trying hard not to mentally rewrite librettist and lyricist Joe DiPietro's words with every stroke. "Living rather large/ Yet feeling rather small": That's the plight of Lady Diana Spencer, whose alliance with Prince Charles and the attendant miseries of fame at age 19 give the musical its simple central idea. 1:57. 1 star. -- Michael Phillips. Streaming on Netflix.
'DUNE': On screen, Frank Herbert's Baron Harkonnen-sized 1965 novel "Dune" best suits a director operating in a pre-"Star Wars" mode of storytelling. The patient, densely embroidered narrative invests heavily in themes of environmental, ecological and colonialist exploitation. Earnest sentiments such as "When you take a life, you take your own" go against the grain of most successful Hollywood-financed science-fiction forays. Even in a post-"Star Wars" smash such as "Avatar," still the biggest hit in the universe, the point -- setting aside the anguish over genocidal imperialist conquerors -- is how many enemies a noble warrior can kill under pressure, in a hurry, so that we feel good and (per "Star Wars") wouldn't mind putting quarters in the same game again right away. "Dune" defies all that. So does its latest screen adaptation, a lot of which I love. 2:35. 3 stars. -- Michael Phillips. In theaters and streaming on HBO Max.
'DRIVE MY CAR': In the largely Saab-bound short story "Drive My Car," part of Haruki Murakami's collection "Men Without Women," an actor takes a job playing the title role in Anton Chekhov's simple, profound comedy of thwarted passions, "Uncle Vanya." (Few consider it funny, even in productions trying to be, but Chekhov classified it as a comedy.) The story largely unfolds as a series of conversations -- officious at first, then gradually more unguarded -- between the actor, whose wife has died, and his chauffeur, an isolated young woman most at home behind the wheel. Those car-bound conversations remain central to co-writer and director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's exquisitely acted expansion of "Drive My Car." But the film deepens Murakami's scenario. It ventures into the minds and hearts of many other characters across several weeks, as they rehearse a play demanding the hardest thing a performer can achieve: simple honesty, and self-examination without indulgence. 2:59. 4 stars. -- Michael Phillips. s
'THE ELECTRICAL LIFE OF LOUIS WAIN': Should you be anticipating "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain" in the hopes of a lighthearted Victorian romp featuring lots of cute appearances by cats, approach with caution. The cats are certainly there, particularly a dignified black-and-white kitten named Peter who deserves a kitty Oscar of some sort (he gets some real drama into a scene where he climbs some stairs), but the mood of this movie definitely falls on the side of wistful, and often heartbreakingly sad. It's helped immensely by Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy, two actors who know how to craft nuance in a moment of silence, and suggest devastation in a gaze. 1:51. 3 stars. -- Moira Macdonald. Streaming on Netflix.
'ENCATNO': The latest Disney Animation film, "Encanto," sweeps audiences away to a colorful, enchanted world of Colombian magical realism, introducing the Madrigal family, who have each been granted extraordinary gifts, except one, our heroine, Mirabel (Stefanie Beatriz), who has yet to discover her own personal magic. The Madrigal family magic was borne out of extreme trauma and pain, when matriarch Abuela Alma (Maria Cecilia Botero) lost her husband while fleeing violence in their village. In desperation, she cried out for protection for herself and her infant triplets, and a magical candle raised mountains around a charmed casita, where she's raised her family since. Each Madrigal receives their gift in a coming of age ceremony, whether it's super strength, high-powered hearing, talking to animals, spinning flowers out of thin air, shape-shifting, future divining, weather controlling or food healing. The only exception to the magical rule so far is the sweet, smart Mirabel, who never received her gift, and has since felt like the family outcast, bending over backwards to earn her place among them. As she starts to see cracks in the foundation of their beloved casita, Mirabel probes deeper in to the family's magic, and ultimately realizes that all of her family members are caught in the trap of perfectionism, believing that they have to use their gifts in the ways others want them too, without remaining authentic to themselves and their desires. 1:39. 3 stars. -- Katie Walsh.
'ETERNALS' "Eternals" introduces a slew of Marvel Cinematic Universe firsts. First same-sex kiss. First tender love scene between two hetero superheroes -- discreet, brief but enough to remind you how much of the comic book genre is about looking good, alone, instead of quality time in pairs. Unfortunately, another first: "Eternals" is co-writer and director Chloe Zhao's first dull movie. After "Songs My Brother Taught Me" (2015), the sublime neo-Western "The Rider" (2017) and her Oscar-winning "Nomadland" (2020), nearly as good as "The Rider," this movie is more risk-prone than the majority of Marvel titles. Yet it frustrates, even beyond a screenplay full of self-competing interests. And as far as MCU fatigue goes -- well, at this point, it goes pretty far. On the other hand: There's a series waiting to be built around Lauren Ridloff's super-speedy cyclone-generator Makkari. Like Ridloff, this female iteration of the male character introduced in the 1976-78 "Eternals" comic books is deaf. In a packed ensemble, in which even Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek struggle for some real estate, Ridloff emerges as the poetic lifeline. Director Zhao clearly responds to both the performer and the character, taking the extra beats to establish Makkari's presence in this two-hour, 37-minute paradox: a leisurely scrum. 2:37. 2 stars. -- Michael Phillips.
'FINCH': A surprisingly upbeat apocalyptic tale, "Finch" stars Tom Hanks in the title role as a man who, sensing his days are numbered, builds an android to look after his dog. Judging by the barren landscape empty of life (human or otherwise) and his own wheezing and coughing, Finch's last breath probably isn't too far off. But until then, it's Tom Hanks versus the elements -- including his own frazzled psyche -- and if that sounds familiar, like a dystopian version of "Cast Away," well, the film itself doesn't offer many counterpoints in this solo survival story of a man who manages to retain a modicum of humor and ingenuity even as he stares down his own mortality. 1:55. 2 1/2 stars. -- Nina Metz. Streaming on Apple TV+.
'FOUND': For adopted children curious for information about their biological family, that process can be especially complicated in cases of international adoption. Complicated doesn't necessarily mean impossible, though, and the three teens at the center of "Found," the deeply moving new documentary on Netflix, are optimistic enough to give it a shot. Chloe, Sadie and Lily are cousins who found each other through 23andMe. Born in China and adopted by parents in the United States, they had no blood relations here that they knew of -- and then suddenly, they did. Their bond is instantaneous and palpable, and while I may be personally dubious about the business practices of various DNA ancestry companies, the genetic tests they offer are what made these relationships possible. You can't argue with how meaningful this has been for all three. 1:37. 3 1/2 stars. -- Nina Metz. Streaming on Netflix.
'THE FRENCH DISPATCH": The great Hollywood film composer David Raksin said it: "None of my music should ever be played for the first time, since it only confuses people." I've read several colleagues (those who traveled the festival circuit earlier this year) say something similar about Wes Anderson's new film "The French Dispatch" -- that it doesn't benefit from a second viewing, it requires one, so elaborate is its visual construction and production detail. That's another way of saying there's a lot going on, and you won't catch it all the first time. But in his fastidious, exacting, extraordinarily blinkered creation, writer-director Anderson this time has driven straight into a cul-de-sac, stranding every sort of good and great actor in the cinematic equivalent of a design meeting. 1:48. 2 stars. -- Michael Phillips.
'GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE': "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is indeed haunted. But it's not just the likes of Muncher and the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man that need to be zapped into proton packs. This film is haunted by the specter of the legacy of the 1984 "Ghostbusters," which isn't just lurking around the edges but literally baked into its DNA. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" brings a new family into the ghostbusting dynasty, which includes a single mom, Callie (Carrie Coon), and her two kids: brainy tween Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and gawky teen Trevor (Finn Wolfhard of "Stranger Things" and "It"). Callie is a bit of a loser, bad with money and down on her luck. When her estranged father dies and she inherits his property, she hauls her kids off to rural Oklahoma to investigate the value of his ramshackle old dirt farm. As one might surmise, said ramshackle old dirt farm is bursting with mysterious artifacts and ghost-hunting gear. With Phoebe's round glasses, mop of dark curly hair and skill with numbers, anyone with even the most casual passing interest in "Ghostbusters" can see where this family story is going. 2:04. 1 1/2 stars. -- Katie Walsh.
'HALLOWEEN KILLS': O Haddonfield! My Haddonfield! Why, in the name of fictitious Illinois towns, have you resorted to hapless mob violence, like the pitchfork crowd in "Frankenstein" or the January Sixers that came along after "Halloween Kills" was filmed? And why is "Halloween Kills" such a drag, as well as a clear step down from director and co-writer David Gordon Green's 2018 "Halloween" reboot? Three years ago, that reboot made for a pretty good, hugely profitable reminder that Jamie Lee Curtis can open a movie, and serial killer Michael Meyers can still clog up a small town's drainage system with the blood of his victims. The new movie picks up right after teenage babysitter-turned-crazed-survivalist grandmother Laurie Strode (Curtis); her daughter Karen (Judy Greer); and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) stabbed, burned and dispatched Haddonfield's masked nemesis for good/whoops/not dead yet. The movie served as a solid showcase for Curtis, and it delivered in its climax, even if wobbled some en route. The new film's a comparative mess -- jaded, structurally awkward and overpacked. 1:46. 1 1/2 stars. -- Michael Phillips. In theaters and streaming on Peacock.
'THE HARDER THEY FALL': "I'm lightning with the blam-blams," brags the quick-draw ace played by RJ Cyler in the violent, jokey, starry Western "The Harder They Fall." The ace's name is Jim Beckwourth, based on a real 19th-century figure, as are many of the outlaws populating British co-writer, director and musician Jeymes Samuel's larkish bloodbath. The scale, the tone and the splatter go great with Samuel's soundtrack. It's loaded with dubstep, reggae, Ennio Morricone-adjacent orchestral swells and artists such as Jay-Z, who also co-produced. (Samuel goes by The Bullitts in the music half of his career.) For all the mashups and mayhem, there's a hint of scrambled reality in the film, with a half-century's worth of Black figures corralled into the same time period and the same narrative for imagination's sake. In the words of the film's opening titles: "These. People. Existed." 2:10. 3 stars. Michael Phillips. In theaters and streaming on Netflix.
'HOUSE OF GUCCI': For Director Ridley Scott, "House of Gucci" is an entertaining if dramatically thin return to the fact-based machinations of the rich, famous and weaselly. Sometimes they're criminal underworld tales, such as "American Gangster" (2007); other times, as with the 2017 Getty kidnapping account "All the Money in the World," they're criminality-adjacent, more about the ruthlessness of the crazy-rich. This movie's a bit of both. It's bit-of-both in other ways, too, swinging from straight-faced drama to opera buffa extravagance. Lady Gaga, representing the former, co-stars with, among others, Jared Leto (the latter). Buried underneath prosthetics, a baldpate and a ton of USDA-unapproved hamming, Leto gorges himself on the role of Paolo Gucci, the most hapless of all the Guccis. However, Gaga's the star and driver in "House of Gucci." The high-gloss and even higher-fashion festival of backstabbing stars Gaga as the woman whose controversial business practices after marrying into the Gucci fashion dynasty included hiring a hit man to deal with her pesky, cheating husband. Adam Driver plays mild-mannered Maurizio Gucci, opposite Gaga's Patrizia Reggiani, who comes from a family trucking business. Her wide eyes like what they see in Maurizio and his legendary name. Soon enough Maurizio is horrifying his father (Jeremy Irons) with news of their love. 2:37. 2 1/2 stars. Michael Phillips.
'THE HUMANS': Here's a nice surprise: a restrained, authoritative film version of a hit play that was just asking for trouble. "The Humans" marks playwright and screenwriter Stephen Karam's directorial debut, and is now available on Showtime. It's Thanksgiving. Brigid (Beanie Feldstein, "Lady Bird" and "Booksmart") and her boyfriend Rich (Steven Yeun of "Minari") have just moved into a prewar Manhattan Chinatown two-story apartment, still bereft of their belongings since the movers are stuck in Queens. Brigid's heartbroken lawyer sister (Amy Schumer, never truer or better) is in from Philadelphia. Their folks, Erik, played by Richard Jenkins, and Deirdre, played by Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell, are in from Scranton, Pennsylvania. Erik's mother (June Squibb) uses a wheelchair and her dementia has taken hold of her life. The apartment isn't simply not wheelchair accessible; it's actively wheelchair hostile. "The Humans" sets the table for a traditional, even conventional family drama, and in many ways that's what it is, no apologies. 1:48. 3 stars. Michael Phillips. In theaters and available on Showtime.
'KING RICHARD': "King Richard" redirects tennis phenomenon of Venus and Serena Williams away from the sisters and toward their father, Richard. He is played by Will Smith in a performance guaranteed an Oscar nomination -- deserved, by the way -- because the entire film is built to support that outcome. What we have here is moderately good sports biopic with a very fine performance at center court. Secondarily, in terms of screen time, debut screenwriter Zach Baylin's enthusiastic account also manages some of what Richard's then-wife, Oracene, played by the terrific Aunjanue Ellis, did to parent, coach, cajole and shape these two particular daughters, in a family of five high-achieving girls, into ferocious competitors. The results will please a wide audience searching for inspirational true-life stories ending with a reaffirmation of family, faith and hard, hard work. That said: Even the verifiably true material in "King Richard" has a way of coming off like a Hollywood movie in the most "Hollywood movie" sense of those words. 2:18. 2 1/2 stars. Michael Phillips. In theaters and streaming on HBO Max.
'THE LAST DUEL': One way to tackle a difficult, challenging, taboo or otherwise complicated subject on film is to set the story in a period far, far away from our recognizable present, which often allows screenwriters to be that much more frank about the topic at hand. In "The Last Duel," directed by Ridley Scott, a 14th century setting offers screenwriters Nicole Holofcener, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, adapting a book by Eric Jager, the opportunity to unpack the hypocrisy of modern rape culture via the gender politics of medieval France, demonstrating not how modern these issues were, but how regressive many current viewpoints remain. 2:32. 3 1/2 stars. Katie Walsh.
'LAST NIGHT IN SOHO': Nostalgia can offer history a brighter, more exciting and decidedly rose-colored sheen. This is the question filmmaker Edgar Wright, and co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, pick up in "Last Night in Soho," a neon-drenched, blood-soaked trip through the swinging '60s of Soho, London, as experienced through modern eyes. In this giallo-inspired psychological slasher film, Wright and Wilson-Cairns explore the psychic connection between the past and present, investigating the spirits that haunt the spaces we occupy. It's a colorful, hallucinatory throwback, and a wild ride through the mind. 1:56. 3 stars. Katie Walsh.
'LICORICE PIZZA': Gary Valentine is almost famous. This enterprising hustler parlays his demi-fame into a kind of accidental-on-purpose mystique, that of a 15-year-old L.A. whiz kid, with one foot in the Industry as a child actor and the other in whatever he's cooking up at the moment. "Licorice Pizza," writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson's gloriously hazy hangout of a movie, starts from the premise of this San Fernando Valley high schooler putting his idea of "the moves" on 25-year-old Alana. She works as a photographer's assistant. He first spies her when he's in line for picture day. Their queasy age difference makes Gary's ardor, in Alana's eyes, a foolish delusion. Yet Alana -- as played, indelibly, by Alana Haim of the Grammy-nominated sisters band Haim -- finds herself weirdly charmed by this boy/man. Pretty soon she's hanging out with his friends, accompanying him as an adult chaperon on a movie promotional trip to New York, all the while yearning for her own niche in life with actual adults. 2:13. 3 1/2 stars. Michael Phillips.
'THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK': "I try to be good," says Tony Soprano, Catholic high school slacker, numbers-racket enthusiast and future mob boss in "The Many Saints of Newark." Does he mean it? How hard is he trying? Does anyone in his world, his family, his middle-class gangster society, see much value beyond appearances in trying? These questions, among many, made the six seasons of "The Sopranos" all it was. An exquisite character dissection of a killer in torment; a richly comic nightmare of domesticity amid underworld morality; a gangster classic embracing the rewards and the costs of "my way" American entrepreneurship; and a worthy addition to the pantheon occupied, by force and violence, by the original "Scarface," the first two "Godfather" pictures, "Goodfellas" and a fistful of others. The movie is a prequel, looking at the formation and destiny of young Tony, played by Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini. 2:00. 3 stars. -- Michael Phillips. In theaters and streaming on HBO Max.
'MASS': Judy (Breeda Wool) fusses over the room, placing the table, setting out too much food. She frets as a business-like Kendra (Michelle N. Carter) scrutinizes the artwork and adjusts the chairs just so, strategizing the placement of the tissue box. These preparations, conducted in hushed tones, portend the anguished drama that is about to play out in this space. This simple side room of an Episcopalian church is neutral, a safe space if you will, but it's also a healing space, adjacent to holiness, holding the confessions of many an Alcoholics Anonymous or Al-Anon meeting. It's within this space that we will remain for the rest of this film, "Mass," the directorial debut of actor Fran Kranz, who also wrote the script. 1:50. 3 1/2 stars. -- Katie Walsh.
'NIGHTMARE ALLEY': I love the way Guillermo del Toro spends a production budget. The director-fabulist behind "Pan's Labyrinth," "The Shape of Water" and other trancelike stories wants us to feel, and smell, and taste what he does. The worlds he creates on screen are a part of the world around us, as well as a different one, sprung from his imagination, in cahoots with some brilliant designers. "Nightmare Alley" is del Toro's latest exercise in methodical cinematic hypnotism. It's an adaptation of the 1946 William Lindsay Gresham novel. The new film is also in spiritual cahoots with Edmund Goulding's 1947 film version -- pretty nervy for the time, but also largely sanitized by the Production Code. That one starred heartthrob Tyrone Power, in a harsh change of pace. Bradley Cooper takes the Power role this time: He plays Stanton Carlisle, ambitious, rootless carnival worker. First Stan cozies up to the phony clairvoyant (Toni Collette), married to a sweet, dissolute "mentalist" (David Strathairn). Another carny, Molly (Rooney Mara), a beacon of uncorruptible sympathy, becomes Stan's next stepping stone, stage partner and wife. She's his way out of the small time, and he's hers. 2:20. 3 stars. -- Michael Phillips.
'NO TIME TO DIE': As Robert Graves wrote when he was ridding himself of stultifying English conventions, a generation before Sir Ian Fleming created James Bond: Goodbye to all that. Watching the final Daniel Craig iteration of 007 settle his affairs and get right with his emotions in "No Time to Die," the most plainly divided of all the Bond movies -- nostalgic-retro, depressive-ashen, frisky-jokey, apocalyptic-sentimental -- one can't help but think a dozen hyphenated things at once. Let's start with: Good-great job, Mr. Craig. As bittersweet farewells go, this one's quite good. 2:43. 3 stars. -- Michael Phillips.
'PASSING': The closing shot of "Passing," Rebecca Hall's sleek and transfixing adaptation of Nella Larsen's 1929 novel, peers down from a great height at a courtyard on a cold December night, a vision partially obscured by falling snow and set to the graceful tinkling of piano chords. The image has a hushed, frozen-in-time loveliness that feels faintly unreal. You almost expect the camera to pull back and reveal that this piercingly sad story has been unfolding inside a snow globe, trapping its characters in exquisite clothes, repetitive motions and the slow-shifting mores of a society that has left them scant room to breathe. That society is 1920s New York, a world that Larsen rendered in deft, economical strokes but which emerges here in a blur of cloche hats and flapper dresses, and also in the blasts of jazz and snatches of gossip swirling around a crowded dance floor. Against this backdrop, Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) and her doctor husband, Brian (Andre Holland), are the very picture of Black upper-middle-class propriety. They have two young sons, a stately Harlem brownstone and a stable marriage, though not too stable to be knocked off-balance by Clare Bellew (Ruth Negga), an old friend whose sudden reappearance in Irene's life dredges up long-hidden anxieties and closely guarded secrets. 1:38. Not ranked. -- Justin Chang. Now playing in limited theatrical release; available Nov. 10 on Netflix.
'THE POWER OF THE DOG': The gorgeous Otago region of New Zealand makes for one hell of a 1925 Montana in "The Power of the Dog," the first feature written and directed by Jane Campion since "Bright Star" 12 years ago. This adaptation of the 1967 Thomas Savage novel is worth seeing, and arguing with, for several reasons. It's a chamber Western, focused on four main characters, and those warring personalities are played by the exactly-right quartet of Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons (Dunst and Plemons are married off-camera) and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The environment these forlorn souls call home works like a spacious dream of the Old West, shortly after it has given way to 20th century notions of progress, including the automobile and the pianola. For Campion, the personifications of Western heroism and toughness are practically indistinguishable from their own nightmarish distortions. "The Power of the Dog" lays out this theme pretty bluntly, in a story that can feel a mite thin. It's also well worth your time, because it imagines the time, place and people it's about so intriguingly. Campion, cinematographer Ari Wegner, the entire design team knew what they wanted. And got it. 2:06. 3 stars. -- Michael Phillips. In theaters; streaming on Netflix.
'RED ROCKET': According to "Red Rocket," the latest movie -- raunchy, restless, cinematically vital -- from writer-director Sean Baker, the oil refinery Gulf Coast town of Texas City, Texas offers limited options to a guy like Mikey Saber. He's a onetime LA "adult film actor" played by Simon Rex in a ripping performance. By bus, Mikey has returned home, bruised and near-penniless, where his long-estranged wife Lexi (Bree Elrod) lives with her wised-up, chain-smoking mother, Lil (Brenda Deiss). Once he finagles his way back into the house for "a few days," first on the couch and then in Lexi's bed, "Red Rocket" follows this brazen rake's progress as he scrambles to get some money and get back out of town. The movie's set in 2016: On TV screens, sound bites from the presidential election add a wash of seriocomic disaster unfolding in slow motion. Mikey, with his shifty exuberance and gift for high-velocity gab, is more like a disaster in fast motion, always. How Mikey launches into a heedless double life in Texas City, lying, cheating, enjoying his temporary good fortunes, gives "Red Rocket" its comic momentum. 2:08. 3 stars. -- Michael Phillips.
'SINGLE ALL THE WAY': Michale Urie ("Ugly Betty") stars as Peter, who lives in Los Angeles and creates social media campaigns. He hates every minute of it and can't wait to go home and spend Christmas with his family in small town New Hampshire. This year, he brings along his roommate and longtime best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers in his screen debut) and only semi-jokingly suggests they tell Peter's family they're dating, hoping to short circuit the "why are you still single?" conversation. They never actually go through with it, which I suppose is one way of subverting expectations, but the script (from Chad Hodge and directed by Michael Mayer) doesn't finesse this back-and-forth as a funny rebuke of the trope. It just feels like an idea from an early draft left in by mistake. But never fear, the movie includes plenty of other old chestnuts, so off they go to picturesque New Hampshire -- big city transplant returns home to the quaint locale of their childhood, check -- where Mom (Kathy Najimy) and Dad (Barry Bostwick) welcome them with open arms. Jennifer Coolidge plays the kooky aunt (check) and "Schitt's Creek" alum Jennifer Robertson plays Peter's kooky sister (uh, check I guess?) and since not being in a romantic relationship is considered an aberration (check, check, check) mom has set Peter up on a blind date with her trainer (Luke Macfarlane) while dad and the cousins are convinced that Nick is actually "the one" for Peter. 1:39. 2 stars. Nina Metz. Streaming on Netflix.
'SPENCER': "Spencer" labels itself "a fable from a true tragedy," which means it's a biopic unafraid of acknowledging its speculative inventions. Director Pablo Larrain's coolly compelling chamber drama -- dominated by royal chambers perpetually in need of better heating -- tips you off at the start as to its central tragedian's frame of mind, and spirit. Lady Diana Spencer, played by Kristen Stewart in a performance surprising in its precision and quality only to those who've underestimated her since "Into the Wild." Die-hard devotees of "The Crown" likely won't like the taste of ashes swirling around in all that's served here. But there's more than one way to dramatize the public/private schisms of celebrity, and this way feels right for this director, this actress and this movie. 1:51. 3 stars. -- Michael Phillips.
'SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME': Casting Tom Holland as Peter Parker was one of the sharper decisions to emerge from the ever-present, oxygen-sucking Marvel Cinematic Universe. What a business model! These movies are designed to never, ever end. Always another intramural sequel or spinoff option. It can get a little wearying, and I say that with the knowledge that, for millions, there is no weariness, only rapture and delight. I'm happy for those people. We all need something. Holland provides the glue and the webbing for the latest Spidey outing "Spider-Man: No Way Home." He's physically nimble -- he's soon to play Fred Astaire in a biopic -- quick-witted with his darting comic timing and an all-around easygoing presence. When the movie treats the mayhem and brutality for real, he's there with the right degree of anguish. Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker typically gave 172% in those scenes; Tobey Maguire, somewhere around 60. "No Way Home" makes those comps easy to judge, which is all I'm going to say about that. Director Jon Watts and screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers deliver an extremely busy, generally entertaining venture into the MCU multiverse of alternate timelines, competing versions of the same character and swirling trippiness. If you caught the animated and extremely deft 2018 "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," you'll get the idea. This film has little of that film's visual invention but a good deal of its verbal wit. 2:28. 3 stars. -- Michael Phillips.
'TICK TICK...BOOM!' Artists suffer, and fail, and work miracles, sometimes in the same frazzled measure of their lives. The late Jonathan Larson, who died at 35 in the final week of rehearsals for his off-Broadway (then Broadway, then everywhere) musical smash "Rent," measured out his own tragically abbreviated life in ways that made him typical of a struggling musical theater composer/lyricist, as well as uniquely himself. He was not an easy-breathing collaborator by any accounts, but he was a seriously inspired one. He took inspiration from the greats and then, after his sudden death, went on to inspire so many more coming up behind him. "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" is the story of that life. It premiered first as a "rock monologue" by Larson himself in 1990. The piece expanded for ensemble performance after Larson's passing, and now, "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with a Netflix-backed screen adaptation starring Andrew Garfield as Larson. 1:55. 3 1/2 stars. --Michael Phillips. In theaters and streaming on Netflix.
'VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE': Back in 2018, a delightful surprise was smuggled inside what would otherwise appear to be just another rote comic book movie. It was Tom Hardy's performance in "Venom," playing a San Francisco journalist, Eddie Brock, who becomes the host body for an alien symbiote affectionately known as Venom. As the possessed Eddie and the voice of Venom, Hardy's funny, freewheeling and frequently unhinged performance felt like an alien parasite inside a Marvel movie itself. As a result, "Venom," was that much more entertaining, anarchic, and frankly, punk rock than any other comic book movie going. Watching Hardy splash around in a lobster tanks, ferociously chomping crustaceans, felt like we were getting away with murder, because in a sea of crushing sameness, Hardy dared to grab the wheel and steer "Venom" straight into the land of weird. The sequel, "Venom: There Will Be Carnage," is directed by Andy Serkis, and now, host and alien have achieved symbiosis. The person quite obviously steering the ship is Hardy, who has a story by credit on the film. The screenwriter, Kelly Marcel, is his longtime friend and collaborator. 1:30. 2 1/2 stars. --Katie Walsh.
'WEST SIDE STORY': Purists can relax, and put their smelling salts away. The vibrant new "West Side Story" hasn't been updated, or relocated. It's still a resident of Upper West Side Manhattan in the late 1950s, in the vicinity of what used to be called Lincoln Square and San Juan Hill. But director Steven Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner have made sharp, often arresting sense of original librettist Arthur Laurents' material, born on Broadway in 1957. Jerome Robbins' dances helped make the Broadway musical a prestige success; the score by Leonard Bernstein and a newcomer named Stephen Sondheim didn't hurt, either. The 1961 movie, dutiful, square and pretty dull as cinema though full of performance felicities, took care of the smash-hit part of the show's reputation. Whatever this new adaptation's popular reception, it's five times the movie the '61 movie was. Spielberg has never made a musical before, but this one looks and feels like the work of an Old Hollywood master of the form -- someone who knows when, where and why to move a camera capturing bodies in rhythmic motion. 2:36. 3 1/2 stars. --Michael Phillips
'WOLF': Wolf biologists tell us the animals roam huge swaths of territory in search of food. So, too, with "Wolf," which gnaws on so many ideas that none ends up sticking to its ribs. It's an intriguingly surreal premise. George MacKay ("1917") plays Jacob. The movie opens with his parents checking him into a treatment facility for young people who believe they are animals. You'll have to go along with that because almost immediately Jacob is hanging out in the cafeteria with a kid who quacks like a duck, another who sobs because no one understands he's a squirrel and a wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp, who resembles mom Vanessa Paradis more than dad Johnny Depp) whom he crushes on. It's all a metaphor, obviously. If we develop obsessions that aren't hurting anyone, what's the harm in indulging them? If we feel like outsiders, might it help us to connect with others who feel the same? What would happen if we recognized the various tiny gradations of humanity instead of attempting to shoehorn everyone into socially acceptable roles? How are human instincts' different than animals'? 1:38. 2 stars. -- Chris Hewitt.
REVIEW: 'DRIVE MY CAR'
By Michael Phillips
Chicago Tribune
4 stars
In the largely Saab-bound short story "Drive My Car," part of Haruki Murakami's collection "Men Without Women," an actor takes a job playing the title role in Anton Chekhov's simple, profound comedy of thwarted passions, "Uncle Vanya." (Few consider it funny, even in productions trying to be, but Chekhov classified it as a comedy.) The story largely unfolds as a series of conversations -- officious at first, then gradually more unguarded -- between the actor, whose wife has died, and his chauffeur, an isolated young woman most at home behind the wheel.
Those car-bound conversations remain central to co-writer and director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's exquisitely acted expansion of "Drive My Car." But the film deepens Murakami's scenario. It ventures into the minds and hearts of many other characters across several weeks, as they rehearse a play demanding the hardest thing a performer can achieve: simple honesty, and self-examination without indulgence.
Hamaguchi and his co-writer Takamasa Oe achieve much the same. The movie runs a minute under three hours, which sounds a little crazy for a 40-to-50 page story, depending on the translation. Yet its running time turns out to be both unhurried and unerring. So much happens, without conspicuous narrative engineering. What fleshes out "Drive My Car" and provides its stealth momentum comes from gradually revealed emotional information -- scenes, before, during and after "Uncle Vanya" rehearsals, where a character opens up and we learn what's making her or him tick, or withdraw, or yearn for understanding.
The short story glances on the protagonist's past; the movie begins there, as present tense. In Hamaguchi's version of Yusuke, played with exquisite control by Hidetoshi Nishijima, he is an actor-director. His screenwriter wife Oto (Reika Kirishima) relishes their lovemaking; in bed, ideas for stories pour out of her, naturally, in a stream of erotic consciousness. (This notion comes from another "Men Without Women" short story, ""Scherherezade.")
It's a fulfilling marriage with significant asterisks, as we learn. After this first section of "Drive My Car," there's a two-year jump ahead to Yusuke's new circumstances: alone, grieving not one but two huge losses, haunted by the woman he knew so well yet so incompletely.
He has taken a job in Hiroshima as a guest director; as he says, he no longer has the inner resources to act in Chekhov himself. He's staging a multilingual production of "Uncle Vanya." The most famous of his cast members is a TV star (Masaki Okada) who -- as the director knows all too well -- was also one of his late wife's lovers.
At one point the men share a ride home, and the camera takes in their anxious faces, as they speak directly to the camera. It's akin to the piercing direct-to-camera dialogue between mother and daughter-in-law, among others, in Ozu's "Tokyo Story," pulling us suddenly closer to what's roiling inside these two cautious souls.
There are moments in "Drive My Car" when the confessions sound a little less than spontaneous, and amid all the excellent additions to the story, I wonder if it would've been more truthful to stick with the reason the short story's version of the protagonist needs a driver. (A drunk driving charge factors into that reason.) These are small matters, however, in a plainspoken, minutely observed triumph.
The directorial technique, like the cinematography, calls zero attention to itself, sometimes skirting conventional framing and lighting, but magically avoiding the obvious. In the later section of "Drive My Car" the story returns to driver Misaki's story, as she and Yusuke travel to her mountain village, where a landslide destroyed her family home. There's a story behind that story, too, which is true of nearly everyone and everything in this film. The actors playing the "Vanya" company perform in Japanese, Mandarin, Korean and sign language. This is how Yusuke, struggling to give voice to his doubts and heartbreak in private, prefers to rehearse a Chekhov play of missed connections and occasional, heartrending intersections.
For a century and more, film directors have explored crosscurrents between art and life, and how one informs the other. Hamaguchi makes that exploration a fully humanized one. His actors, one and all, are so good, you're simply grateful for their screen company.
No MPAA rating (some sexual material and language).
Running time: 2:59.
REVIEW: 'NIGHTMARE ALLEY'
By Michael Phillips
Chicago Tribune
3 stars
I love the way Guillermo del Toro spends a production budget. The director-fabulist behind "Pan's Labyrinth," "The Shape of Water" and other trancelike stories wants us to feel, and smell, and taste what he does. The worlds he creates on screen are a part of the world around us, as well as a different one, sprung from his imagination, in cahoots with some brilliant designers.
"Nightmare Alley" is del Toro's latest exercise in methodical cinematic hypnotism. It's an adaptation of the 1946 William Lindsay Gresham novel. The new film is also in spiritual cahoots with Edmund Goulding's 1947 film version -- pretty nervy for the time, but also largely sanitized by the Production Code. That one starred heartthrob Tyrone Power, in a harsh change of pace.
Bradley Cooper takes the Power role this time: He plays Stanton Carlisle, ambitious, rootless carnival worker. First Stan cozies up to the phony clairvoyant (Toni Collette), married to a sweet, dissolute "mentalist" (David Strathairn). Another carny, Molly (Rooney Mara), a beacon of uncorruptible sympathy, becomes Stan's next stepping stone, stage partner and wife. She's his way out of the small time, and he's hers.
The new mentalism attraction is a hit. Swank, untrustworthy psychologist Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett) catches Stan and Molly's act one night, and soon enough she and Stan are back at her place, discussing a dangerous business proposition and a few other intimate matters.
There's much more to the narrative, both before the main events and after. The screenplay by del Toro and longtime critic and film historian Kim Morgan manages a tricky tonal challenge, preserving and heightening the pungent language of the novel, while borrowing (a little) from the previous, more economical film version's inventions. The new film's rhythm sometimes putters, and I never thought I'd say this of the great Richard Jenkins, but he's somewhat miscast here -- or maybe just less quietly forceful than usual -- in a crucial role as a wealthy target for Stan's big score. The hurtling events of the last 45 minutes should feel out of control, and that doesn't quite happen here. The visual texture and most of the performances, however, are persuasive enough to compensate.
This is a movie about fedoras, when it isn't about the evil that men and women do. Cooper wears a perfect one, on the snug side; as the grizzled carny veteran Clem, Willem Dafoe (who comes pre-grizzled) sports an equally perfect hat, with a brim just big enough to cast a shadow on an already shadowy soul. A del Toro regular, Ron Perlman couldn't be better as the watchful carnival strongman with bad knees. Cooper centers the ensemble without a lot of grandstanding. Stan is a learner, and a user. And he pays.
Early on Stan witnesses firsthand the miserable plight of the traveling carnival "geek," brought low enough in his untreated chemical addictions and circumstances to make a slow death of a living the hard way: as a geek biting the heads off chickens, or snakes. Neither the novel nor del Toro's film stints on grisly details, and del Toro fills his compositions with alarming artifacts and emblems of humankind's thirst for the macabre.
The film operates on a peculiar, somewhat languid rhythm, and there are times when the story's needs take a back seat to the visual detail. But "Nightmare Alley" has nerve and relentless, fantastic style. Cooper's essential co-stars, along with the actors, include production designer Tamara Deverell; art director Brandt Gordon; cinematographer Dan Laustsen, who maximizes shadows without sparing an iota of telling detail; and costume designer Luis Sequeira, who must've had a ball researching this assignment. (There's an amusing reference to Tyrone Power's striped sideshow jacket in one of Cooper's outfits.)
Gresham's novel oozes skepticism and dread when it comes to booze, psychotherapy, dames, you name it. It has now inspired two radically different film versions. At this point in the pandemic, and in the related life span of brick-and-mortar movie theaters not showing a Marvel or a "Star Wars" movie, or the occasional "Dune," it's impossible (frightening, anyway) to talk about audience prospects. I hope people go -- and if know they're in for a tough, sobering, sadly beautiful experience, they won't wonder why they took the chance.
MPAA rating: R (for strong/bloody violence, some sexual content, nudity and language).
Running time: 2:20.
REVIEW: 'RED ROCKET'
By Michael Phillips
Chicago Tribune
3 stars
According to "Red Rocket," the latest movie -- raunchy, restless, cinematically vital -- from writer-director Sean Baker, the oil refinery Gulf Coast town of Texas City, Texas offers limited options to a guy like Mikey Saber.
He's a onetime LA "adult film actor" played by Simon Rex in a ripping performance. By bus, Mikey has returned home, bruised and near-penniless, where his long-estranged wife Lexi (Bree Elrod) lives with her wised-up, chain-smoking mother, Lil (Brenda Deiss). Once he finagles his way back into the house for "a few days," first on the couch and then in Lexi's bed, "Red Rocket" follows this brazen rake's progress as he scrambles to get some money and get back out of town.
He sells weed to the local refinery workers, supplied by family friend Leondria (Judy Hill) and her scowling daughter (Brittany Rodriguez). He reacquaints himself with his old classmate Lonnie (Ethan Darbone, heartbreakingly funny). Crucially to the plot, Mikey also becomes involved with Raylee, the doughnut shop employee (Suzanna Son) who calls herself "Strawberry." She is 17. Mikey is somewhere in his early 40s. This makes him a crime scene in perpetual motion.
The movie's set in 2016: On TV screens, sound bites from the presidential election add a wash of seriocomic disaster unfolding in slow motion. Mikey, with his shifty exuberance and gift for high-velocity gab, is more like a disaster in fast motion, always. How Mikey launches into a heedless double life in Texas City, lying, cheating, enjoying his temporary good fortunes, gives "Red Rocket" its comic momentum.
Baker is on a streak: "Tangerine" and "The Florida Project" were among the most distinctive, ground-level slices of life of their respective years. The premise here, of course, is galling: Mikey and Strawberry's relationship is both sexual and, as Mikey hopes -- he's grooming her for a career in porn, and a return to the business for himself -- transactional. The film does not lionize the character, but building a film around this character, today, will be several bridges too far for any number of viewers.
Baker and cinematographer Drew Daniels shot "Red Rocket" in a hurry, on 16 millimeter film, with a slew of non-actors or first-timers backing up the pros. Baker's eye for composition is strikingly good; he knows when to pivot off Mikey and over to the long-suffering women in his scattershot life. The first hour is terrific; the second one, disappointingly, grows weaker and more conventional. Son's Strawberry fills in the blanks of a character that never fully transcends Lone Star Lolita status (though many critics, female and male, see it otherwise).
Most of the jokes aren't punchline jokes; they're casual, lived-in, oddball comments or sly moments of truth. "Can you please inform your mother I'm not a dick?" Mikey pleads to his long-abandoned wife early in "Red Rocket." Lexi's response, after a pause: "Why would I lie to my mother?"
MPAA rating: R (for strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and pervasive language).
Running time: 2:08.
REVIEW: 'SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME"
By Michael Phillips
Chicago Tribune
3 stars
Casting Tom Holland as Peter Parker was one of the sharper decisions to emerge from the ever-present, oxygen-sucking Marvel Cinematic Universe. What a business model! These movies are designed to never, ever end. Always another intramural sequel or spinoff option. It can get a little wearying, and I say that with the knowledge that, for millions, there is no weariness, only rapture and delight. I'm happy for those people. We all need something.
Holland provides the glue and the webbing for the latest Spidey outing "Spider-Man: No Way Home." He's physically nimble -- he's soon to play Fred Astaire in a biopic -- quick-witted with his darting comic timing and an all-around easygoing presence. When the movie treats the mayhem and brutality for real, he's there with the right degree of anguish. Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker typically gave 172% in those scenes; Tobey Maguire, somewhere around 60.
"No Way Home" makes those comps easy to judge, which is all I'm going to say about that. Director Jon Watts and screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers deliver an extremely busy, generally entertaining venture into the MCU multiverse of alternate timelines, competing versions of the same character and swirling trippiness. If you caught the animated and extremely deft 2018 "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," you'll get the idea. This film has little of that film's visual invention but a good deal of its verbal wit.
At the end of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" two years ago, Peter's climactic unmasking turned Spidey into a tragically divided public figure: good guy or murderous vigilante? At the beginning of the new film, he's home, uneasily, with Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). Half of Peter's high school classmates want him locked up, or worse. The other half still supports his crime-fighting efforts and general friendly neighborliness.
Peter, along with girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon), have applied to MIT and waiting for the acceptance or rejection on that is stressful enough. Distraught, and pondering whether there's a way to dink with the time-space continuum to make everyone forget his true identity, Peter pays a visit to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who reluctantly complies with an enchantment. The spell goes awry, and suddenly the multiverse busts out all over, with a variety of previous films' Spidey villains stopping by. It's, like, "did someone say 'Comic-Con?"'
The casting "surprises" in "No Way Home" will last approximately "one more minute." Suffice to say Peter meets his match(es) and the movie has fun with that. Elsewhere in its nearly two-and-a-half hours, the movie takes the multiverse outpouring into sincere grief counseling territory. This too is effective, though I've often found the mood swings in many of the MCU products -- bone-crushing mayhem, frivolous one minute, grimly deadly the next -- to be a matter of bait-and-switch.
As you can see from the official "Spider-Man: No Way Home" photos, Peter contends with the reappearance of a very full roster of characters, including Alfred Molina as Doc Ock from "Spider-Man 2, all of 17 years ago. Sam Raimi remains the Spidey director to beat for the staging, pacing and velocity of the action. Director Watts succeeds best in the comedy and the off-the-cuff banter. There's at least one or two too many protracted battle royales in these movies for my taste. But Watts has done an admirably lively job with all three of the Holland Spideys, thanks largely to Holland, and while I like the middle one best, well, that's in line with the Raimi-directed "Spider-Man" trilogy. Not to mention the initial "Star Wars" trilogy. Not to mention "The Godfather" movies. Sonny kills Fredo in the second "Godfather" film, for the record. Sorry, I just really needed to spoil something.
MPAA rating: PG-13 (for sequences of action/violence, some language, and brief suggestive comments).
Running time: 2:28.
