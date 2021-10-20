BC-Results AJX-10-Add,0107
10th_$8,896, , 3YO up, , cloudy.
|1 (1) Jls Deans Dynasty (I.Mosqueira)
|3.20
|2.30
|2.10
|5 (4) Cuz Ican Jump (C.Jeschke)
|5.60
|2.60
|7 (6) Investmentz (B.Bell)
|2.10
Off 5:08. Time 1:22.54. Fast. Scratched_Caraways Zoomin Lane. Also Ran_Kiss My Crystals, Heavenly Fighter, Swmblondehairblueyes. $0.2 Pick 4 (6-8-2-1/4) 4 Correct Paid $16.87. $0.2 Pick 3 (8-2-1/4) 3 Correct Paid $9.44. $0.2 Triactor (1-5-7) paid $4.10. $1 Daily Double (2-1) paid $10.20. $1 Exactor (1-5) paid $10.30. $0.2 Superfecta (1-5-7-6) paid $4.89. TOT $125,509.
