AJX Results Wednesday
By The Associated Press

1st_$8,743, , 3YO up, 3½f, cloudy.

2 (2) Better to Be Sweet (C.Furlonger)3.302.102.10
5 (5) Jls Deans Dynasty (R.Castillo)2.102.10
4 (4) Caraways Jenny Lane (T.Phillips)2.20

Off 12:55. Time 1:84.74. Fast. Also Ran_Wl Beautiful Trauma, Heavenly Fighter, A Rare Award. $0.2 Triactor (2-5-4) paid $2.10. $1 Exactor (2-5) paid $1.70. $0.2 Superfecta (2-5-4-1) paid $4.16.

