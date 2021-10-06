BC-Results AJX,0088
|AJX Results Wednesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$8,743, , 3YO up, 3½f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Better to Be Sweet (C.Furlonger)
|3.30
|2.10
|2.10
|5 (5) Jls Deans Dynasty (R.Castillo)
|2.10
|2.10
|4 (4) Caraways Jenny Lane (T.Phillips)
|2.20
Off 12:55. Time 1:84.74. Fast. Also Ran_Wl Beautiful Trauma, Heavenly Fighter, A Rare Award. $0.2 Triactor (2-5-4) paid $2.10. $1 Exactor (2-5) paid $1.70. $0.2 Superfecta (2-5-4-1) paid $4.16.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.