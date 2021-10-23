10th_$266,250, , 3YO up, , clear.
AQHA Bank Of America Challenge Championship S.
|3 (3) Danjer (C.Smith)
|4.40
|2.60
|2.10
|8 (7) Mi Amor Secreto (J.Pulido)
|2.80
|2.20
|9 (8) Perrys Double Down (F.Calderon)
|2.60
Off 8:03. Time 2:07.32. Fast. Scratched_Valiant Tiberias, Man of Faith. Also Ran_Tlc Signature, Df Storm Tales, Senor Frogs, Juice Is Loose, Tempting Violet, Sables Dashin. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-4-8-3/4/11) 4 Correct Paid $132.15. $1 Daily Double (8-3) paid $10.10. $1 Exacta (3-8) paid $4.70. $1 Superfecta (3-8-9-7) paid $22.60. $0.5 Trifecta (3-8-9) paid $5.35. $1 Consolation Double (8-4) paid $3.40. Attendance 9,716. ITW $776,798. Handle $133,689. Total Handle $910,487.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.