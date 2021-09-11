BC-Results Albuquerque-3-Add,0088
3rd_$25,300, cl, 3YO up, 3½f, clear.
|4 (4) Handsome Nacy (B.Barraza)
|18.40
|9.00
|5.60
|3 (3) Eyesa Specialfeature (C.Ramos)
|7.20
|4.80
|1 (1) Arandanos (O.Iturralde)
|4.60
Off 2:22. Time 1:73.58. Fast. Scratched_Streaks Featured Tf. Also Ran_Rf Big Daddys Girl, Give Me Cash Jess, Splish Splash Flash, Mr See You. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $69.40. $1 Superfecta (4-3-1-7) paid $443.90. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-1) paid $245.65.
