3rd_$25,300, cl, 3YO up, 3½f, clear.

4 (4) Handsome Nacy (B.Barraza)18.409.005.60
3 (3) Eyesa Specialfeature (C.Ramos)7.204.80
1 (1) Arandanos (O.Iturralde)4.60

Off 2:22. Time 1:73.58. Fast. Scratched_Streaks Featured Tf. Also Ran_Rf Big Daddys Girl, Give Me Cash Jess, Splish Splash Flash, Mr See You. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $69.40. $1 Superfecta (4-3-1-7) paid $443.90. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-1) paid $245.65.

