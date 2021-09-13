BC-Results Albuquerque-3-Add,0100

3rd_$30,200, alc, 3YO up F&M, , clear.

6 (6) Surfz Up (A.Ramos)8.004.003.00
2 (2) Sizzlin Chick Corona (O.Iturralde)3.802.80
1 (1) Ur Daddys Lady (S.Dominguez)6.00

Off 6:59. Time 1:66.23. Fast. Scratched_Cashmere and Beer, Gray Interest Gtz. Also Ran_Big Storm Cartel, Tahiti Hocks, Mistress to Mr Jess, Payin the Bills, Shakemyseis, Tellerineedtequila, Mi Reina Isabella. $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $13.10. $1 Superfecta (6-2-1-10) paid $360.10. $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-1) paid $88.20.

