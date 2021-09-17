BC-Results Albuquerque-5-Add,0106
5th_$30,200, alc, 3YO up, , clear.
|8 (8) Df Fabulous Ace (M.Barraza)
|5.40
|3.20
|2.60
|5 (5) Rt Sol Train (E.Martinez)
|5.00
|4.20
|10 (9) Ez On My Mind (P.Nieto)
|7.20
Off 3:18. Time 2:12.59. Fast. Scratched_Sixteenhundredpenn B, Wushocker, Dont Get No Betta. Also Ran_Eagles Dragon, Cashmere and Beer, Bp Down to Policies, Copy Me Fast, Hermes Link, Up the Score. $0.5 Pick 3 (5/6-1-8/9/11/12) 3 Correct Paid $22.80. $1 Exacta (8-5) paid $17.40. $1 Superfecta (8-5-10-7) paid $409.20. $0.5 Trifecta (8-5-10) paid $95.90.
