9th_$14,800, cl, 3YO up, 7f, clear.
|7 (7) Sexy Dexy (R.Sarmiento)
|6.40
|4.40
|3.40
|1 (1) Iza Daddy (M.Perez)
|3.20
|2.10
|8 (8) Mo Gee (E.Medellin)
|2.60
Off 4:51. Time 1:22.56. Fast. Scratched_Redaction. Also Ran_Purely Political, Bayern to Be Wild, Awesome K P, Become an Insider, Tomega. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-6-3-7) 4 Correct Paid $696.95. $1 Daily Double (3-7) paid $15.30. $1 Exacta (7-1) paid $10.50. $1 Superfecta (7-1-8-5) paid $149.30. $0.5 Trifecta (7-1-8) paid $23.05. Attendance 1,252. ITW $271,513. Handle $33,383. Total Handle $304,896.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.