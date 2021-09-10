BC-Results Albuquerque, Combined,0795
|Albuquerque Results Combined Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$13,800, mdn cl, 3YO up, 4f, clear.
|3 (3) Zio (A.Ramos)
|8.60
|4.40
|2.80
|6 (6) Windy Flyer (J.Enriquez)
|4.20
|2.80
|9 (9) Iceonklassy (B.Barraza)
|3.00
Off 1:34. Time 1:97.17. Fast. Also Ran_Little Jessie Fly, Tac It Clear Winn, Jj Perry, Copys Cats, Santanassilvercharm, Tough Ole Dude. $1 Exacta (3-6) paid $13.50. $0.5 Trifecta (3-6-9) paid $24.35.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd_$26,600, , 2YO F, 3½f, clear.
|4 (3) Empty Promise (A.Ramos)
|4.00
|3.00
|2.20
|10 (9) Whataway to Runaway (C.Ramos)
|6.40
|3.40
|7 (6) Nsm Double Jess (A.Medellin)
|4.20
Off 1:59. Time 1:74.06. Fast. Scratched_One Famous Deluxe, Jess a Hot Babe, First Love Struck. Also Ran_Shez Eagle, Ima Royal Eagle, Fancy Annie O, Atalanta Bay, Sweetyisrite, Relentless Peach. $1 Daily Double (3-2) paid $3.30. $1 Daily Double (3-4) paid $11.30. $1 Exacta (4-10) paid $12.00. $1 Superfecta (4-10-7-8) paid $235.90. $0.5 Trifecta (4-10-7) paid $32.05.
3rd_$26,600, , 3YO up F&M, , clear.
|4 (4) Hearts Quick Dash (C.Ramos)
|15.40
|9.80
|5.20
|3 (3) Ms Purrfect (A.Ramos)
|8.80
|5.40
|5 (5) Ize Baked (E.Bachicha, Jr.)
|4.00
Off 2:23. Time 1:65.78. Fast. Scratched_Whos Kissin My Hocks, Bf Jessrageous. Also Ran_Maggie May, Way to Gossip, Specials Feature, Goldie Tru, Shesa Sizzlin Blood, Ms Mykaela, Ez Apollo Onthewagon. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $51.50. $1 Superfecta (4-3-5-8) paid $12,325.90. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-5) paid $92.35.
4th_$35,400, alc, 3YO up, 3½f, clear.
|4 (4) Veerys Version (E.Martinez)
|10.40
|5.60
|4.20
|1 (1) Trace My Dust (J.Coates)
|7.40
|5.00
|6 (6) Jess Call Meh (H.Aldrete)
|5.20
Off 2:48. Time 1:72.67. Fast. Also Ran_Kellys First Moon, Daddys Got Aces, Dolly Cartel, Affinity Eagle, Cruse, Crown N Royal Gal. $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $31.00. $1 Superfecta (4-1-6-3) paid $1,324.20. $0.5 Trifecta (4-1-6) paid $206.50.
5th_$15,800, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, clear.
|3 (2) Besitos Criminales (C.Ramos)
|8.40
|4.20
|3.20
|1 (1) Reel Em In (J.Coates)
|3.40
|3.00
|6 (5) Veiw From the Bay (E.Gomez)
|5.20
Off 3:13. Time 1:04.73. Fast. Scratched_Mr Charlie King. Also Ran_Rowdy Mambo, Chromatic Jazz, Lopin Joe, Zambezi Fever. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $311.05. $1 Exacta (3-1) paid $16.80. $1 Superfecta (3-1-6-7) paid $423.90. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-6) paid $52.65.
6th_$30,100, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, clear.
|8 (6) Bernice Who (R.Guerra)
|12.20
|3.60
|2.60
|7 (5) Foxy Red (A.Sigala)
|2.20
|2.10
|9 (7) Right for You (J.Coates)
|4.20
Off 3:38. Time 1:06.26. Fast. Scratched_Jazzy Melody, Emotion N Devotion. Also Ran_Miss Ability, Jazzy Heat, Alsono's Hunter, She's Rained Out. $1 Exacta (8-7) paid $9.60. $1 Superfecta (8-7-9-2) paid $65.80. $0.5 Trifecta (8-7-9) paid $16.60.
7th_$20,400, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, clear.
|6 (6) Sheza Dandy R F (J.Villanueva)
|20.20
|7.20
|4.80
|2 (2) Reception (E.Gomez)
|5.00
|3.60
|7 (7) Adorable Brittany (F.Amparan)
|3.60
Off 4:02. Time 0:56.75. Fast. Also Ran_Pink Sky, Attila's Tattle, Shug's Best, M G M Spring. $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $58.10. $1 Superfecta (6-2-7-3) paid $832.60. $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-7) paid $75.25.
8th_$30,200, alc, 3YO up F&M, 5f, clear.
|3 (3) Quick to Fuss (R.Guerra)
|6.20
|3.00
|2.40
|8 (7) Nova Star (I.Enriquez)
|2.80
|2.20
|1 (1) Motown Mamma (A.Medellin)
|4.80
Off 4:27. Time 0:57.40. Fast. Scratched_Blue Xchange. Also Ran_Streaming Tiger, Fabulous Forum, Bodie's Love, Bingos System. $1 Exacta (3-8) paid $8.10. $1 Superfecta (3-8-1-5) paid $247.60. $0.5 Trifecta (3-8-1) paid $44.35.
9th_$14,800, cl, 3YO up, 7f, clear.
|7 (7) Sexy Dexy (R.Sarmiento)
|6.40
|4.40
|3.40
|1 (1) Iza Daddy (M.Perez)
|3.20
|2.10
|8 (8) Mo Gee (E.Medellin)
|2.60
Off 4:51. Time 1:22.56. Fast. Scratched_Redaction. Also Ran_Purely Political, Bayern to Be Wild, Awesome K P, Become an Insider, Tomega. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-6-3-7) 4 Correct Paid $696.95. $1 Daily Double (3-7) paid $15.30. $1 Exacta (7-1) paid $10.50. $1 Superfecta (7-1-8-5) paid $149.30. $0.5 Trifecta (7-1-8) paid $23.05. Attendance 1,252. ITW $271,513. Handle $33,383. Total Handle $304,896.
