10th_$43,000, mdn cl, 2YO F, 6½f, clear.
|8 (7) Alicia's Way (E.Cancel)
|32.80
|12.20
|7.20
|9 (8) Beautiful Banks (O.Hernandez Moreno)
|20.60
|8.40
|2 (2) Endless Crusade (C.Roberts)
|13.00
Off 4:15. Time 1:23.01. Sloppy. Scratched_Bistrita, Classic Miss. Also Ran_Half Birthday, Miss Empire State, Unbridled's Reign, Keen Dancer, Tap the Heart, Lost Anchor. $1 Pick 6 (9-1/2/4/9/12/13-4-1/5-12-8) 5 Correct Paid $20,365.50. $0.5 Pick 5 (1/2/4/9/12/13-4-1/5-12-8) 5 Correct Paid $52,296.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-1/5-12-8) 4 Correct Paid $15,525.00. $1 Pick 3 (5-12-8) 3 Correct Paid $1,377.00. $0.1 Superfecta (8-9-2-7) paid $1,496.70. $1 Daily Double (12-8) paid $1,112.00. $1 Exacta (8-9) paid $211.25. $0.5 Trifecta (8-9-2) paid $1,620.75. Attendance unavailable. IST $9,919,097. Handle $1,082,932. Total Handle $11,002,029.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.