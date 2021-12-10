2nd_$37,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, cloudy.

2 (2) Cazilda Fortytales (J.Ortiz)8.004.403.30
1 (1) High School Crush (M.Franco)5.604.10
4 (4) Mia Bea Star (D.Davis)3.20

Off 1:20. Time 1:24.54. Good. Also Ran_Polished Gem, Shanes Pretty Lady, Calibogue Sound, Investment Grade. $1 Daily Double (8-2) paid $6.30. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $17.70. $1 Quinella (1-2) paid $9.90. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-4-5) paid $15.62. $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-4) paid $22.87.

