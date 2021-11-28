BC-Results Aqueduct-2-Add,0105
2nd_$45,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., cloudy.
|8 (6) Two Cent Tootsie (K.Carmouche)
|13.00
|6.00
|3.80
|3 (2) Kissing Frogs (J.Alvarado)
|3.60
|2.50
|2 (1) More Good Times (T.McCarthy)
|3.10
Off 12:22. Time 1:35.88. Firm. Scratched_Kerik, A Girl Named Jac, Left Leaning Lucy. Also Ran_Stella Mars, Tappanzee, Blame the Gods, Lady Fatima, Kitten's Romance. $1 Daily Double (3-8) paid $42.00. $1 Exacta (8-3) paid $35.00. $1 Quinella (3-8) paid $11.10. $0.1 Superfecta (8-3-2-4) paid $68.00. $0.5 Trifecta (8-3-2) paid $64.00.
