BC-Results Aqueduct-9-Add,0125
9th_$50,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear.
|2 (2) Summer to Remember (J.Ortiz)
|12.20
|6.40
|4.90
|11 (9) Smile Bryan (L.Saez)
|8.40
|5.20
|5 (4) Vettori Kin (M.Franco)
|7.20
Off 3:45. Time 1:40.11. Firm. Scratched_Nutzforboltz, Regal Quality, Outrageous Bet, American Lincoln, Supreme Aura. Also Ran_Battalion, Mo Ready, King's Honor, Jack the Cat, Artemus Bridge, Matty's Express, Spectatorless. $1 Pick 3 (4-8-2) 3 Correct Paid $509.00. $1 Grand Slam (1/2/7-2/4/6-2/7/8-2) 4 Correct Paid $162.00. $1 Daily Double (8-2) paid $20.90. $1 Exacta (2-11) paid $39.50. $0.1 Superfecta (2-11-5-6) paid $221.60. $0.5 Trifecta (2-11-5) paid $133.75.
