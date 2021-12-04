9th_$250,000, stk, 2YO F, 11/8mi, clear.
Demoiselle S.
|5 (5) Nest (I.Ortiz, Jr.)
|5.50
|3.10
|2.20
|3 (3) Venti Valentine (J.Velazquez)
|5.40
|3.70
|7 (7) Magic Circle (M.Franco)
|3.30
Off 3:46. Time 1:55.07. Fast. Also Ran_Nostalgic, Tap the Faith, Full Count Felicia, Miss Interpret, Golden Essence. $1 Pick 3 (2-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $12.90. $1 Grand Slam (2/5/6-2/3/6-1/5/7-5) 4 Correct Paid $5.50. $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $6.30. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $17.10. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-7-4) paid $21.05. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-7) paid $22.50.
