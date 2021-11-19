BC-Results Aqueduct-9-Add,0117
9th_$84,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 3/16mi, clear.
|5 (6) L'Imperator (J.Ortiz)
|9.50
|4.90
|3.00
|10 (9) Temple (K.Carmouche)
|6.60
|3.60
|4 (5) Doswell (D.Davis)
|2.80
Off 5:00. Time 1:54.90. Firm. Scratched_Prioritize, Shooger Ray Too, Malthael. Also Ran_Bakers Bay, Hierarchy, Cold Hard Cash, Perjury Trap, a-Hieroglyphics, a-Mo Gotcha. $1 Pick 3 (9-9-5) 3 Correct Paid $33.25. $1 Grand Slam (5/9/12-4/9/12-4/9/11-5) 4 Correct Paid $15.20. $1 Daily Double (9-5) paid $14.80. $1 Exacta (5-10) paid $25.75. $0.1 Superfecta (5-10-4-9) paid $48.85. $0.5 Trifecta (5-10-4) paid $52.50.
a-Coupled.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.