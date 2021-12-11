BC-Results Aqueduct,0099
|Aqueduct Results Saturday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$32,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|4 (4) Blame It On Brutus (J.Castellano)
|17.80
|8.60
|5.10
|9 (7) Romantic Man (R.Mena)
|6.10
|4.00
|10 (8) Data Deal (D.Davis)
|6.10
Off 12:25. Time 1:12.81. Sloppy. Scratched_Simple Sugar, Sutton Valley, Run White Rabbit. Also Ran_Motion to Strike, Alite, Mister J T, Ocean Deep, Rye Runner. $1 Exacta (4-9) paid $52.00. $0.1 Superfecta (4-9-10-8) paid $145.40. $0.5 Trifecta (4-9-10) paid $205.50.
