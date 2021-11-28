BC-Results Aqueduct,0097

Aqueduct Results Sunday
By The Associated Press

1st_$80,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 11/8mi, cloudy.

3 (3) Paratus (J.Alvarado)6.503.902.80
5 (5) City At Night (L.Saez)3.402.40
7 (7) My Brother Cam (J.Lezcano)3.40

Off 11:52. Time 1:51.14. Firm. Scratched_Irie Spice. Also Ran_Good Medicine, Wick Loves a Fight, Ruthenian, Imminent Storm, Uncle Water Flow, Principality. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $10.20. $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-7-8) paid $33.30. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-7) paid $24.00.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

