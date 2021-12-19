BC-Results Aqueduct,0097
|Aqueduct Results Sunday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$43,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|7 (6) Fancy Feline (T.McCarthy)
|6.80
|2.80
|2.10
|8 (7) U Should B Dancing (M.Franco)
|2.30
|2.10
|6 (5) Ethel's Doctorate (O.Hernandez Moreno)
|3.70
Off 12:23. Time 1:14.22. Fast. Scratched_Princess Ariyanna. Also Ran_Flight Forward, Barefoot Dancer, My Little Lulu, Bank Statement. $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $5.50. $0.1 Superfecta (7-8-6-4) paid $8.55. $0.5 Trifecta (7-8-6) paid $8.90.
