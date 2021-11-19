BC-Results Aqueduct,0108
|Aqueduct Results Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$80,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi, clear.
|6 (7) Spicer (J.Ortiz)
|8.10
|3.60
|3.00
|9 (10) Hedy Lamarr (I.Ortiz, Jr.)
|4.20
|3.00
|4 (4) Ambitieuse (J.Castellano)
|5.20
Off 11:53. Time 1:44.79. Firm. Scratched_Send for Me. Also Ran_Brisky Frolic, a-Determined Charm, Openthegate, On Alert, a-Determined Gold, Radiant Gem, No Labels, La Samana Laura, Let Ur Light Shine. $1 Exacta (6-9) paid $9.90. $0.1 Superfecta (6-9-4-10) paid $28.80. $0.5 Trifecta (6-9-4) paid $37.00.
a-Coupled.
