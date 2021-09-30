2nd_$11,400, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.
|1 (1) Moro Trump (H.Herrera)
|3.40
|2.40
|2.20
|6 (4) Let It Rip (M.Luark)
|3.80
|2.40
|7 (5) Preferred Prospect (J.Jude)
|2.20
Off 1:28. Time 1:44.95. Fast. Scratched_Amber Waves, Despotic. Also Ran_Tombi, Box Candy. $1 Daily Double (3-1) paid $13.70. $1 Daily Double (3-2) paid $5.00. $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $9.40. $1 Quinella (1-6) paid $8.70. $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-7-3) paid $5.83. $1 Trifecta (1-6-7) paid $34.40.
