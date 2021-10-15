BC-Results Arapahoe Park-3-Add,0118
3rd_$13,100, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear.
|4 (4) Just Remember (H.Herrera)
|7.60
|6.40
|5.00
|7 (7) Seattle Twist (J.Jude)
|30.60
|10.60
|6 (6) Smackfire (C.Fackler)
|2.80
Off 1:44. Time 1:05.84. Fast. Also Ran_Sweet Capri, Pharaoh's Daughter, Heavenly Arch, Non Disclosure, What Now My Love. $1 Pick 3 (4-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $117.00. $1 Daily Double (3-4) paid $10.80. $1 Exacta (4-7) paid $93.00. $1 Quinella (4-7) paid $80.00. $0.1 Superfecta (4-7-6-1) paid $421.23. $1 Trifecta (4-7-6) paid $422.30. Attendance 650. ITW $4,127. TOT $376,369. IST $356,369. Handle $15,798. Total Handle $752,663.
