4th_$10,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.
|5 (5) Aprilinthepines (B.McNeil)
|9.40
|5.20
|3.60
|2 (2) River Deputy (H.Herrera)
|9.80
|4.00
|11 (9) Diva's Diva (N.Haar)
|2.60
Off 2:00. Time 1:04.69. Fast. Scratched_Princess Jazz, Happy Issue, Milli Starr. Also Ran_T. P. Right Lane, Briana Jean, Intoxicating Kiss, Taylor's Beauty, J's Twostep Beauty, Erebuni. $1 Pick 3 (2-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $417.70. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $18.50. $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $42.20. $1 Quinella (2-5) paid $26.90. $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-11-1) paid $60.06. $1 Trifecta (5-2-11) paid $135.40. Attendance 150. ITW $1,247. TOT $190,975. IST $182,442. Handle $7,286. Total Handle $381,950.
