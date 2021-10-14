6th_$10,000, cl, 3YO up, 4½f, cloudy.
|5 (4) Jack With Seven (J.Journet)
|3.80
|2.60
|2.20
|1 (1) Lone Shotgun Rider (B.McNeil)
|3.40
|2.60
|7 (6) Pierpont (N.Haar)
|3.80
Off 2:40. Time 0:52.97. Fast. Scratched_Slick It Up, Ghost Squad. Also Ran_Mr. White, Colonel Pike, Dun Sober. $1 Pick 3 (5-2/6-3/5/8) 3 Correct Paid $52.90. $1 Daily Double (6-5) paid $7.50. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $9.90. $1 Quinella (1-5) paid $4.90. $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-7-4) paid $35.77. $1 Trifecta (5-1-7) paid $66.00. $1 Daily Double (6-3) paid $2.20. Attendance 150. ITW $1,247. TOT $190,975. IST $182,442. Handle $7,286. Total Handle $381,950.
