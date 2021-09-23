6th_$9,800, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.
|9 (9) Lil Miss de Buy (A.Ramos)
|8.80
|4.20
|2.60
|8 (8) Celee's Te (S.Bethke)
|6.40
|3.40
|5 (5) Madison's Quarters (D.Aguilar)
|3.40
Off 3:07. Time 1:11.00. Fast. Also Ran_Innocent Storm, Atoka Girl, Diva's Diva, Yankee Pride, Give Em Fitz, Briana Jean. $1 Pick 3 (ALL-1-9) 3 Correct Paid $4.10, $1 Pick 3 (4-1-ALL) 3 Correct Paid $4.10, $1 Pick 3 (4-ALL-9) 3 Correct Paid $4.10. $1 Daily Double (1-9) paid $18.30. $1 Exacta (9-8) paid $25.30. $1 Quinella (8-9) paid $26.50. $0.1 Superfecta (9-8-5-6) paid $90.79. $1 Trifecta (9-8-5) paid $138.20.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.