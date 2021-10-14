7th_$17,500, alc, 3YO up, 7f, cloudy.
|4 (3) Tuff Willy Te (T.Wales)
|6.80
|2.20
|2.20
|7 (6) American Code (A.Ramos)
|2.20
|2.20
|2 (2) Rockymountaintwist (M.Luark)
|2.20
Off 3:01. Time 1:27.22. Fast. Scratched_Macho Madness. Also Ran_Del Argent, Wild Tonight, Bee Exxtravagant. $1 Pick 3 (2/6-3/5/8-4) 3 Correct Paid $22.80. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $78.00. $1 Exacta (4-7) paid $6.40. $1 Quinella (4-7) paid $2.60. $0.1 Superfecta (4-7-2-5) paid $6.34. $1 Trifecta (4-7-2) paid $14.80. Attendance 150. ITW $1,247. TOT $190,975. IST $182,442. Handle $7,286. Total Handle $381,950.
