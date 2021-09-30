BC-Results Arapahoe Park-7-Add,0119
7th_$11,800, cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, cloudy.
|5 (3) Muwaan Mat (J.Journet)
|6.60
|4.00
|No Tix
|4 (2) Dabblin Channel (H.Herrera)
|3.60
|No Tix
Off 3:36. Time 1:27.64. Fast. Scratched_Ima Final de Buy, Kinley Cash. Also Ran_Miss Rules, Trepi's Trpl Crown. $1 Pick 5 (8-6-6-ALL-5) 3 Correct Paid $28.40. $1 Pick 4 (6-6-ALL-5) 3 Correct Paid $424.50. $1 Pick 3 (6-ALL-5) 3 Correct Paid $676.50. $1 Daily Double (2-1) paid $2.10. $1 Daily Double (2-5) paid $12.40. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $13.40. $1 Quinella (4-5) paid $6.60. Attendance 120. ITW $1,318. TOT $120,925. IST $114,325. Handle $5,282. Total Handle $241,850.
