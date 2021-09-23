BC-Results Arlington-4-Add,0088

4th_$40,000, alc opt cl, 3YO, 5½f, tf., cloudy.

2 (2) City Drifter (J.Lopez)3.803.002.20
7 (7) Valiant Vinny (E.Baird)5.002.40
1 (1) Etched in Stone (C.Emigh)2.40

Off 3:57. Time 1:03.76. Yielding. Also Ran_Power Through, Richy, Dream Keeper, Upbeat Melody. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $208.60. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $11.70. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-1-5) paid $15.32. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-1) paid $12.55.

