4th_$14,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.

7 (6) Morriston (J.Lopez)13.006.803.60
9 (8) Pachi (S.Camacho, Jr.)9.205.20
1 (1) Z U At the Races (C.Emigh)2.80

Off 4:04. Time 1:11.62. Fast. Scratched_Day in the Country. Also Ran_Mister Charming, Change Direction, Grand Hideaway, Dick the Bruiser, Mr. Eleventh Hour. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-5/8-7) 3 Correct Paid $18.65. $1 Exacta (7-9) paid $43.40. $0.1 Superfecta (7-9-1-3) paid $156.48. $0.5 Trifecta (7-9-1) paid $100.35.

