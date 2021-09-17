BC-Results Arlington-4-Add,0096
4th_$14,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|7 (6) Morriston (J.Lopez)
|13.00
|6.80
|3.60
|9 (8) Pachi (S.Camacho, Jr.)
|9.20
|5.20
|1 (1) Z U At the Races (C.Emigh)
|2.80
Off 4:04. Time 1:11.62. Fast. Scratched_Day in the Country. Also Ran_Mister Charming, Change Direction, Grand Hideaway, Dick the Bruiser, Mr. Eleventh Hour. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-5/8-7) 3 Correct Paid $18.65. $1 Exacta (7-9) paid $43.40. $0.1 Superfecta (7-9-1-3) paid $156.48. $0.5 Trifecta (7-9-1) paid $100.35.
