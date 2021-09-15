4th_$7,910, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy.
|4 (4) My Father's Eyes (R.Mangalee)
|6.90
|3.60
|2.90
|1 (1) Soul Obsession (J.Carreno)
|5.50
|4.30
|3 (3) Proud and Loud (N.Stephenson)
|2.90
Off 9:16. Time 1:06.80. Fast. Also Ran_Warren's Van Gogh, Empirical Data, Maddy's Pro, Tiz Funny. $0.2 Pick 3 (1-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $10.98. $0.2 Triactor (4-1-3) paid $20.08. $1 Exactor (4-1) paid $22.50. Quinella (1-4) paid $26.80. $0.2 Superfecta (4-1-3-6) paid $40.43. TOT $660,082.
